Solaria Introduces Ultra High-Power, Pure Black™ PowerXT® 430-Watt Solar Panels

Solaria Corporation, a global provider of advanced solar energy products, today announced an addition to its industry-leading solar product line. Solaria's new PowerXT® 430R-PL (430-Watt) solar panel features high-power density and an optimized form factor - along with unparalleled aesthetics and a 25-year comprehensive warranty. Solaria PowerXT 430R-PL solar panels will be available in March 2022 through leading solar and electrical distributors in North America.



More Headlines Articles

"Our customers asked for new solar panel options, greater power output and higher efficiency - and we listened," said Solaria CEO Tony Alvarez. "The new PowerXT® 430R-PL solar panel delivers high power with our patented Pure Black™ design and lowest weight per square foot. Additionally, the PowerXT® 430R-PL is optimized for next-generation module level power electronics (MLPE), including Enphase IQ7A and SolarEdge P505. We know our installer partners will appreciate a solar panel that's easier to handle, transport and deploy. Solaria's goal has always been to develop a no-compromise panel that offers excellent aesthetics, performance, and reliability. I'm proud of our team for leveraging their decades of experience to develop the finest solar panels available on the market today.""Solaria earns our highest recommendation, hands down," said Jim Gitas, vice president, Your Energy Solutions, a leading solar installer in Northern California. "Solaria has superior panel aesthetics and fundamentally better solar cell architecture. Solaria is one of the very few private U.S.-based solar companies. Discerning homeowners want the best, and our team and our customers alike select Solaria panels above all others. Solaria delivers with solid performance and reliability."Designed and engineered in the U.S., Solaria is leading the way in premium solar panels with breakthrough technology and products. Leveraging Solaria's patented cell design, superior panel architecture, and innovative assembly techniques, Solaria PowerXT panels significantly boost power generation and provide outstanding performance and aesthetics. High power density allows solar installers to maximize power and energy yield on customer roofs, while providing a beautiful architectural finish.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a US-based solar PV technology and systems company, with a 20-year history in solar power innovation and product development. Solaria is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by delivering state-of-the-art engineering and automation to provide superior field performance and unrivaled aesthetics. Solaria is headquartered in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.