E-MOBILITY: THE BRIDGE BETWEEN THE NEW ENERGY WORLD AND THE WORLD OF MOBILITY

Munich/Pforzheim, September 16, 2021: The role of e-mobility in the new energy world, charging infrastructure as the intersection between mobility and power grids as well as perspectives on the Vehicle2Grid concept - these are just a few of the topics that await you at the Power2Drive Forum from October 6-8 at the exhibition Power2Drive Europe Restart 2021 in Munich. The major players of the energy transition in the transportation sector will be meeting here: Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-ups will be presenting the latest developments and business models. At the Power2Drive Forum, attendees will have the opportunity to meet influential players in the industry in person.



E-mobility and the new energy world spur each other on, leading to more innovation. This bolsters the German economy as well as sustainable mobility. Speakers at the Power2Drive Forum will elaborate on various issues. This includes top-class industry insiders, some from German and European e-mobility associations such as the German Federal Association for eMobility (BEM) and The European Association for Electromobility (AVERE), who explore new mobility developments and their links to the energy industry. Companies such as ChargePoint, Polestar and Webasto will also weigh in and speak on topics such as climate-neutral production and smart charging solutions for a reliable and efficient grid operation. Among others, Parkstrom and Netze BW will take part in the session "Electric Vehicles in the New Energy World". The Mobility House, GP JOULE and Siemens will also be speaking at the session "Key of the Mobility Transition: E-fleet Management". With expert lectures such as these, the exhibition forum also has the character of a conference, with a focus as a forum for training, the exchange of ideas and networking.A focus on charging infrastructureCharging infrastructure as a key intersection between mobility and energy is another focus of the Power2Drive Forum. With more and more electric vehicles with larger batteries and higher ranges becoming available, the need for charging infrastructure and high-speed charging stations is growing. What kind of specific solutions are there? What density of charging stations does Europe require? Is high-power charging (HPC) just a trend and is slow charging more sustainable? Find out the answers to these questions at the session "Fast Charging vs. Slow Charging" with AVERE, CharIn (Charging Interface Initiative) and NewMotion. Innovative charging concepts, distinctive characteristics of smart charging as well as flat-rate charging throughout Europe and the ability to pay with your cell phone - Martin Schurig, Head of Financial & Enabling Services, Telefonica Germany, will provide a broad overview during the session "Charging Infrastructure Master Plan: Technology and Trends".Perspectives on Vehicle2GridIn order to take advantage of all that the mobility and transportation sectors have to offer, electric vehicles should be considered as an integral part of the energy system. High-performance electric vehicle batteries not only serve as energy storage for vehicles but can also be used as building blocks in the power grid. Electric vehicles make decentralized storage capacity available for the energy transition. Foundations include Vehicle2Grid (V2G), Vehicle2Home (V2H) and Vehicle2Work solutions. Although technologies are becoming more and more refined, there are still unanswered questions: How can electric vehicles and charging infrastructure be integrated into the grid operation? What changes can be expected in regard to technical and fiscal requirements? What's happening in the field of cyber security?Under the motto "Vehicle2Grid as Game Changer of the New Mobility World", Martin Roemheld, Head of E-Mobility Services at Volkswagen, Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director for Europe at ChargePoint and Marcus Fendt, Managing Director of The Mobility House, will be discussing how the auto industry, the energy sector and policy-makers can work together for the success of bidirectional charging. Dr. Rüdiger Freimann, Head of Research and Development for the Erwin Hymer Group, will add to this by discussing how V2G can help revolutionize the campervan manufacturer's caravans. Volkswagen has announced, for example, that it will develop V2G functions for electric vehicles. V2G technology is seen as the next major step toward sustainable mobility: It can help to decarbonize the transportation sector, carry out load control activities, better integrate renewable energies and also generate new sources of revenue for utility companies and owners of electric vehicles.On-site industry networking at Power2Drive Europe Restart 2021Power2Drive Europe Restart 2021, accompanied by the Power2Drive Forum, will be held from October 6-8 at Messe München and offers the opportunity to share know-how and ideas, learn about product innovation, engage in networking and navigate the dynamic e-mobility market, with contributions in both English and German. The exhibition will be presenting charging solutions, electric vehicles and mobility services. Manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups will be able to make valuable business contacts. Furthermore, the exhibition reflects the intelligent integration of electric mobility in a renewable energy system, since it takes place as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe at the same time as the energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, and EM-Power Europe. The focus of the event is to present ways to intelligently connect the electricity, heat and transportation sectors through the use of renewable energy as well as decentralization and digitalization.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be held on a smaller scale. The innovation hub The smarter E Europe Europe Restart 2021 will be held at Messe München from October 6-8. Your ticket includes participation at the exhibition forums' activities including eCar test driving as well as parallel exhibitions. The full program for the Power2Drive Forum is available at www.powertodrive.de/messeprogramm.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHPower2Drive Europe 2021 will be held from October 6-8 as part of The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München.For more information on Power2Drive Europe Restart 2021, please visit www.PowerToDrive.de.About Power2Drive EuropePower2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. Under the motto "Charging the future of mobility!", Power2Drive Europe is the ideal meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on innovative solutions for sustainable mobility and approaches for integrating them into the power grid. Exhibitors and visitors alike benefit from the synergy between renewable energies, storage systems and innovative mobility concepts. Power2Drive Europe takes a look at current global market developments, showcases the potential of e-mobility, and reflects the interconnection of electric vehicles with a sustainable energy supply on a global scale. Meet new customers, catch up with your existing customer base and forge new business relationships with the industry's key decision makers.Power2Drive Europe is part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry. The energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, and EM-Power Europe will also be held at the same time. Power2Drive Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). www.PowerToDrive.de