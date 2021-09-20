American Clean Power: Resource & Project Energy Assessment Virtual Summit 2021

Holly Burnett, Senior Vice President at Natural Power is co-chairing the online event along with Casey Fontana, Senior Project Engineer Renewables Engineering at Invenergy.



Holly said: "I'm excited for the tremendous volume of technical content enabled by the mix of on-demand and live sessions this year. We have a fantastic speaker line-up covering topics relevant to our ever-evolving industry and facilitating this community's central role in our energy future."This year's program will cover two pre-conference seminars and six live stream sessions, as well as two bonus webinars and several on-demand presentations for conference attendees.Natural Power is involved in a variety of sessions throughout the summit, including:- Devin Saywers, Senior Project Engineer, chairing a bonus webinar on Python 101- Monday 27th, Lynn Appollis-Laurent, Principal Engineer Energy Storage, presents at the Pre-Conference Seminar: Solar and Storage 101- Tuesday 28th, Taurin Spalding, Global Validations & Methods Manager, presents at the Water Cooler Talk: Time Series Energy Modeling- Thursday 30th, Dan Chawla, Principal Engineer Solar, presents at Lifetime Extension and Partial Repowering: Availability Forecasting of Aging AssetsACP's Resource & Project Energy Assessment event is the place where meteorologists and engineers highlight recent advances and debate the critical issues affecting resource assessment. Attendees can expect to come away with valuable insights into important matters that the industry uses to make energy predictions. To find out more, and vie the full program, visit https://cleanpower.org/events/resource-project-energy-assessment-virtual-summit-2021/