Tigo Energy Launches Residential Inverter and Battery Storage Solution Under the Energy Intelligence Brand

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced that the company is taking orders for the Energy Intelligence (EI) Inverter and Battery product lines from residential installers in the United States. These new hardware solutions expand the Tigo product portfolio with a focus on ease-of-installation, more efficient system maintenance and management, and increased flexibility for installers. The new line of EI Battery and Inverter products will allow U.S.-based residential installers to benefit from native integrations of Tigo technology with solar and storage components. The program represents an extension of the Tigo Enhanced commercial and industrial solar partnership program into the residential market.



Tigo Energy has led solar innovation with its TS4 Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) by providing the freedom for customers to choose the features and components for their solar installations. With almost fifteen years of MLPE leadership in the industry, Tigo is continuing to build its portfolio to provide comprehensive hardware and software solutions for discerning solar and storage installers. The new Tigo EI Battery and Inverter products carry on the Company's tradition of offering flexibility and choice across global solar markets between 10 kW and 10 MW, including broad compatibility with third-party components.The new Tigo EI Inverters offer high-efficiency energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid. When used in combination with Tigo TS4 MLPE products, it provides module-level optimization, monitoring and rapid shutdown, and enables home energy backup when paired with a home energy storage system like the Tigo EI Battery. Available in 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW configurations, the products feature:Up to 200% DC oversizing50V starting voltageBuilt-in Wi-Fi and optional cellular communicationModular and lightweight designThe new Tigo Energy Intelligence Battery provides energy bill management for time-of-use rate plans and backup energy in the event of a grid outage. To satisfy a comprehensive array of home energy needs, the EI Battery can be configured for both whole-home and critical load backup. Tigo EI Battery systems are rated at 9.9 kWh of energy per enclosure, with usable capacity of 9.0 kWh, and feature:Scalability up to 40 kWh, with four enclosures per inverterWarranty protection of 132 months or 6,000 cycles5 kW continuous and 6 kW peak powerOperating range between 14-122°FThe Tigo Energy Intelligence product line allows for maximum flexibility in an integrated system that is easy to install, fast to commission, and convenient to maintain through the Tigo EI mobile app and a browser-based program. The Tigo EI platform provides system diagnosis and over-the-air software upgrades. In addition, energy production is clearly monitored and analyzed for greater visibility and understanding of energy systems. With industry-leading warranties on all hardware, homeowners and installers can continue to rely on product performance and support from Tigo Energy."With the addition of the battery and inverter products, we now offer a comprehensive solar-plus-storage system that maintains the flexibility and choice our customers have come to expect from Tigo," said Zvi Alon, chief executive officer at Tigo Energy. "As with our Flex MLPE products, the new EI Battery and Inverter products provide a very simple installation and commissioning process as well as powerful fleet management features. The end customer, in turn, will benefit from access to an abundance of resilient, renewable, and safe energy with a system that can be precisely tailored for price and performance."Over the past 12 months, Tigo released key updates and innovations to its Flex MLPE product line to address the growing demand for high-power solar modules and energy projects that call for a diversified set of fire safety, monitoring, management, and power optimization features. The new product offerings include upgrades of all Tigo TS4 MLPE devices, including those with rapid shutdown with module level monitoring, to serve modules up to 700W and the updated Energy Intelligence (EI) software solution to simplify fleet management for installers.Installers in the U.S. are encouraged to learn more about Tigo EI products on a webinar scheduled for October 6, 2021, schedule a briefing with Tigo, or place orders.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.