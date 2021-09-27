Webinar: Planet vs. Profit - how to find the balance for your organisation

Balancing financial and environmental goals in pursuit of net zero is the topic of a free webinar - hosted by Centrica Business Solutions on Tuesday 12 October (11am to 12pm BST).

Energy and sustainability professionals can find out how to deliver cost effectively on their decarbonisation ambitions by attending the Planet vs Profit webinar.



More Headlines Articles

Net Zero Specialist & Business Development Director - Centrica's Tim Wynn-Jones and Susie Chalk, Associate Director at Carbon Intelligence, will discuss proven strategies for cost and carbon reduction. They will share the latest research insights on how businesses are approaching the environmental challenge and succeeding in reducing emissions.56% of businesses worry that cutting carbon will reduce profits, but by taking action now to improve sustainable energy performance, organisations can get ahead of regulatory changes and carbon and energy price increases to benefit both the planet and their profits.Topics for discussion include:• How organisations are overcoming challenges in reaching net zero, using real-life examples• How to source the appropriate energy technology for a tailored sustainability journey• Risks & reporting to enhance carbon reduction plans• Affordable solutions to deliver rapid progress on carbon reduction