10-9-8-7-6-5-4 ... IT’S COUNTDOWN TIME TO ‘DCARBONISE WEEK: VIRTUAL SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT’

The need to decarbonise is imperative; the clock is ticking. The pre-COP26 ‘Dcarbonise Week: Virtual Sustainability Summit' (4-8 October) is crammed full of ‘where we are', ‘where we need to go', ‘what we need to do' information for those involved with renewable and low carbon energy generation and use; with marine science and use of the oceans; the travel industry; and farming. Registration for 24 events during the week is open at https://www.all-energy.co.uk/en-gb/dcarbonise-week/programme.html



More Headlines Articles

All-Energy and Dcarbonise account for 15 of those events with a far ranging programme over three days encompassing overviews such as The Green Recovery and the Just Transition; and ‘The Road to COPO26 and Net Zero' and sector specific sessions on offshore wind; hydrogen; investment including an insight into the Scottish National Investment Bank; and the path to energy integration from oil and gas. There are separate sessions on decarbonising heat, industry, cities, transport and the supply chain.Additionally, ‘break spots' look at:• Powering change: Delivering a network for net zero for our customers and stakeholders in the north of Scotland from SSEN Transmission neatly sandwiched between the opening session and offshore wind• SWEP District Energy Tour - a drone flight through SWEP's district energy landscape following on from the decarbonising heat session• Accelerating Power Electronics: Machines and drives supply chain capability and growth providing a fascinating look at the aims and work of Driving the Electric Revolution Industrialisation Centres (DER-IC) sensibly programmed between ‘Decarbonising the supply chain' and ‘Land, sea and air: Decarbonising transport'As Energy and Marine Portfolio Director at RX Global, organisers of the Virtual Summit explained:"Dcarbonise Week unites some of the best known and respected event communities and provides exceptional education and guidance. Thanks to incomparable speakers, ‘Dcarbonise Week 2021 - Virtual Sustainability Summit' is set to engage hundreds of business leaders, policy makers, energy managers, buyers, heads of sustainability, technologists, solution providers and investors, all unified in their passion and pursuit of decarbonising their operations as we strive towards becoming Net Zero."Whether you're involved in clean energy, transport, cities, industry, travel, or farming - or indeed if, regardless of what industry you are in, you want to decarbonise your supply chain and your own business, Dcarbonise Week will inspire and help you to deliver for your organisation."He added:"We would like to thank our brand sponsors - ScottishPower, Shepherd and Wedderburn and Ørsted; and our session sponsors Hitachi ABB Power Grids; iXBlue, Kellas Midstream; Driving the Electric Revolution Industrialisation Centres, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), and SWEP for their support for Dcarbonise Week. And look forward to you joining us for it!"Registration is open at https://www.all-energy.co.uk/en-gb/dcarbonise-week/programme.html for all Dcarbonise Week webinar sessions.Getting ready for next year's ‘in-person' eventWith an eye on 11 and 12 May 2022 the Call for Speakers is available at www.all-energy.co.uk/en/Conference/callforpapers. Those who have submitted for the 2021 event need not re-submit, their submissions will be ‘rolled-over' for consideration for 2022; but they are very welcome to suggest new ideas as well. The Call will remain open until Friday 17 December 2021.Sponsors, supporters, and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors at the ‘in-person' event include Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club Sponsor). 2020-Spring 2021 webinar sponsors included the Scottish Government, GreenPower International, Natural Power, Ørsted, ScottishPower, SP Energy Networks, Shepherd and Wedderburn, SmartestEnergy, and UKRI.Dcarbonise, aimed at end-users, is supported by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust Scotland and Zero Waste Scotland.All-Energy is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom. Further information is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.comENDS