L-Charge promises free charging for EVs in Munich, Barcelona and Amsterdam

L-Charge's mobile EV-charger is a mini-power station for fast charging of electric vehicles. The main feature of the L-Charge solution is the ability to convert the engine operation from natural gas to 100% hydrogen when hydrogen will become available.



More Headlines Articles

Earlier L-Charge launched a mobile charging station operating on gas for test operation in Moscow, planning a transition to hydrogen electricity generation. A mobile station is a truck with a set of equipment installed on board that operates on the principle of a gas power plant. The ultra-fast charging station can be called up via the mobile app and charge the electric car for 100 km in just 5-10 minutes. Converting charging stations to generate electricity on hydrogen could help to achieve zero CO2 emissions. That will make the generation of electricity for off grid charging stations 100% environmentally friendly.«A huge part of the emissions that pollute our cities come from cars. It is necessary to convert private and commercial vehicles to electricity to significantly reduce harmful emissions. However, an essential problem still separates us from the massive transition to EV - the underdeveloped charging infrastructure. It is possible to solve this problem quickly by deploying an off-grid network of charging stations"- Dmitry Lashin, CEO of L-Charge.Press Invitation Power2Drive 2021:We are pleased to invite market players and journalists to join L-Charge product presentation that will take place at Power2Drive in Munich.Date/Time: 7th of October from 09am to 08:30pm.Venue Munich Messe, Power2Drive: booth B6.530.The journalist also will be able to interview L-Charge representatives:Dmitry Lashin, CEO.Ivan Safonov, CMO.About L-ChargeL-Charge is Russian-American EV charger manufacturer, providing rapidly scalable off-grid ultra-fast chargers powered by clean fuels. Innovative EV charger offered in two variants - stationary and mobile. The stationary version can be installed in any location - supermarkets, hotels, roads, traditional petrol stations, etc. The mobile version is an on-wheel unit that can move around a city and charge EVs. In July, the first mobile EV charger by L-Charge starts to patrol Moscow city streets, providing on-demand charging service to electric vehicles. Nearest plans to build 4-5 EV charging units to launch them as a mobile charger in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam and London.For more information: www.l-charge.orgPress contact: prensa@blanz.es