Solar FlexRack Trackers Installed in Over 80 Agricultural Solar Projects in California

Youngstown, OH, October 4, 2021 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic (PV) mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its versatile solar trackers have been installed in over eighty solar projects on California farms, including the latest 2.82 MW project located south of Hanford.



More Headlines Articles

Renewable Solar Inc. (RSI), a leading installer of commercial and agricultural solar projects in the region, installed this solar energy system for Danell Brothers Dairy, which provides the farm owners with over $650,000 in annual savings through reduced utility costs as well as greater energy resiliency amid increasingly severe weather and associated power outages. The U.S. Representative for California's 21st Congressional District, David Valadao, a former dairy farmer and San Joaquin Valley native, spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony for this project about his support for distributed renewable energy systems that are providing critical savings for local farm owners."From their versatile and reliable TDP and TDP 2.0 solar trackers, to their robust project support services at every stage of each project, Solar FlexRack has, and continues to be, an ideal long-term supplier partner," said Dusty Howze, President of Renewable Solar, Inc. "We're excited to continue to work alongside Solar FlexRack to efficiently execute additional solar energy projects that deliver long-term savings and energy independence for local farmers - all while creating a more sustainable planet."With utility rates for California dairy farms having increased by as much as 54 percent over the last ten years, an increasing number of energy-intensive dairy farms are opting for solar energy to reduce operational costs. Over 150 of the state's dairy farms are now generating solar energy and, according to a recent study, California dairies have reduced greenhouse gases emitted per gallon of milk produced by 45 percent over a 50-year period."We're proud to have been able to partner with Renewable Solar, Inc. to deliver high quality clean energy systems and associated cost savings for California farm owners over the years," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. "We look forward to working together further with Renewable Solar, Inc. on additional agricultural solar projects in support of California's nation-leading renewable portfolio standard."About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2.5 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to solarflexrack.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.Solar FlexRack Media Contact:Staci Lombardoslombardo@solarflexrack.com330-799-1855