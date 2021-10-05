Natural Power appoints Dumfries intern for technician role

Amber joined the business initially as an intern through a collaboration with the Galloway Glens Landscape Partnership (GGLP), as part of its intern programme which seeks to support individuals aged between 16-24 years in gaining meaningful work experience during a six-month paid placement.



Amber joins the company's geotechnical team which is focussed on ground investigations to inform the civil and structural designs, and to model the surface geological and hydrological environment in support of environmental impact assessments.Ralph Spernagel, Construction Director at Natural Power, said: "We were seeking to engage with local candidates who wanted to get into the renewable industry, and enable them to develop. Working in the renewable energy sector offers an exciting and fulfilling career path, especially here in the Glenkens, and so we're very happy that the Galloway Glens internship has now led to us being able to offer this full-time position to Amber as the next step on her career ladder."Amber Wright said: "When I started my internship with Natural Power in February 2021, I was so excited to have been given an opportunity to start my career in an industry I'm really passionate about. During the past six months I have been involved with so many different aspects of ground investigations - both site work and desk work - the perfect balance between the two, and my interest in the industry grows more and more every day. I've always been an outdoorsy person, so the fact that I get to simultaneously enjoy the outdoors, learn about it, and actively help it through my work is a dream come true!"As well as gaining fantastic experience, I've already completed a range of different training courses including NPORS 4x4 training, construction skills certification scheme (CSCS) and health and safety awareness, Level 3 first aid, and hill training. The training has increased my confidence hugely, and I feel safe on site knowing I'm prepared for any difficulties that could arise."The past six months has inspired me to pursue higher education in this field, so I'm hopefully going to be starting a part-time Honours degree in Environmental Science with the Open University while working alongside with my new contract."I'm really grateful to Natural Power and the Galloway Glens for making this internship possible. I believe their goal of creating opportunities for local young people to start their career in the area is a fantastic idea and has been thoroughly successful in my case. I have discovered a new love for my local area and it has sparked a passion to improve and conserve it through my work."Helen Keron, Education and Community Engagement Officer for the Galloway Glens added: "Amber has really grasped this opportunity with both hands, and exemplifies everything we were hoping for from this programme. It's fantastic that Natural Power was able to provide her such a good experience in those first six months, and even better that the company has now been able to offer her the full-time role while supporting her to get her degree. Hats off to all concerned!"