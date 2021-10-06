Agilitas Energy Expands Leadership in Massachusetts with 7th Distributed Generation Solar + Energy Storage Development

WILLIAMSBURG, MA - October 6th, 2021- Leading northeastern distributed energy developer Agilitas Energy is acquiring another ground-mount solar photovoltaic and energy storage project under the SMART program, Massachusetts's long-term, sustainable solar incentive program to promote cost-effective solar development, in the Town of Williamsburg, MA. This marks Agilitas Energy's 7th large-scale hybrid solar and battery storage project in Massachusetts, putting it at the top of the list of distributed generation solar + storage system developers participating in the commonwealth's SMART program.



More Headlines Articles

The current system design contemplates a 6 MW-dc solar array coupled with a 2.8 MW/ 6 MWh battery energy storage system. "We are excited to bring renewable energy and energy storage to yet another town in Massachusetts. By coupling the energy storage system with the solar array, we are now able to utilize the energy production to its fullest, and level-set the intermittent nature of solar energy to ensure more persistent, cost-effective, and cleaner power supply for the local community", said Barrett Bilotta, President of Agilitas Energy.The project is located on 19.5 acres of land leased from a local landowner. "We are happy to work with Agilitas Energy on the project and bring actual benefits to our community from the otherwise unused land. As business owners, we also look forward to the power expense savings from the community solar program", said Larry Lashway, President of Lashway Lumber, Inc. and owner of the property on which the solar facility will be built.Like the rest of Agilitas Energy's SMART projects, the Williamsburg project also qualifies for community solar, allowing local businesses to receive clean energy and cost-saving benefits without having to install solar systems on their own roofs. "Community Solar is a vital cost-saving and easily accessible sustainability option for all businesses across the Commonwealth, from small cafes and corner markets to large corporations, non-profits and everyone in between. We are excited to work with Agilitas Energy to bring the benefits of Community Solar to Massachusetts organizations", said Nate Owen, CEO of Ampion, Inc., a Public Benefits Corporation whose mission is to make it easy for everyone to access clean, renewable energy. The subscription for the Williamsburg project community solar program will open soon and could bring energy savings to more than 130 local businesses, depending on how much electricity each business consumes. Agilitas Energy's previous two under-construction SMART projects have both passed the 80% benchmark in community solar subscription.Four of Agilitas Energy's SMART projects totaling 29 MW of solar, and 53 MWh of energy storage are currently under construction. The projects are located in the towns of Auburn, Rochester, Warren, and West Brookfield. Agilitas Energy is dedicated to leveraging energy storage to stabilize power supply, provide extra revenue streams for municipalities and landowners, and reduce energy consumption costs for local businesses.Agilitas Energy is not only the largest integrated solar and energy storage developer in Massachusetts, but also a market leader in the Northeast. The team is also actively developing integrated solar and energy storage projects in New York, Rhode Island, and Maine, with a current active pipeline of more than 300 MW of solar and energy storage projects.About Agilitas EnergyAgilitas Energy is the largest integrated distributed solar and energy storage developer and owner / operator in the Northeast U.S. The Company invests in energy projects at various stages, from inception, full entitlement to commercial operation. The Company is an expert in the full cycle of development, construction, and distribution of large-scale distributed energy projects. The Agilitas Energy team has developed and/or built over 450 megawatts of solar PV systems collectively since 2014 and is currently developing and constructing more than 300 megawatts of solar and energy storage projects throughout the Northeast. The Company also owns and operates several standalone energy storage systems in Maine.More information can be found at: www.agilitasenergy.com