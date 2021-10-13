SEIA Outlines Critical Reforms to Transmission System in FERC ANOPR Comments

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) submitted comments this week in response to a July Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANOPR) issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on transmission reforms and new interconnection rules.



The ANOPR presents an opportunity to address several transmission, interconnection and cost allocation issues, clearing the way for more equitable market access for solar and energy storage.Following is a statement by Gizelle Wray, director of regulatory affairs and counsel for the Solar Energy Industries Association:"America's outdated transmission system has not kept pace with the growing demand for clean energy and the urgent need to decarbonize the power sector. This ANOPR is a critical step forward that gives us a chance to think big about how we break down barriers for clean energy and level the playing field for independent power producers (IPPs)."SEIA's comments focus on several critical items, including an expansion of the factors considered in transmission planning, like grid enhancing technologies and distributed energy resources, in order to maximize existing transmission. SEIA recommends eliminating participant funding so IPPs are not paying for utilities that fail to upgrade their system and considering the full suite of benefits that clean energy offers during cost allocation, among others. SEIA also requests that the Federal Energy Regulatory expand the voice of IPPs not included in a regional transmission organization."FERC must act quickly and begin the formal rulemaking process so that clean energy projects are not sitting idle while demand bubbles over and the impacts of climate change rage. We look forward to working with the Commission in this process to make historic and much needed reforms to our grid."###