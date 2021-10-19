Smart Charging Comes Home: SemaConnect Introduces the Series 4 EV Home Charging Station

SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial real estate market, announces its first consumer product: the Series 4 EV Home Charger. This powerful Level 2 charging station is compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles and brings SemaConnect's top network features to the home user.



The new Series 4 EV Home Charger offers flexible home charging for the newest electric vehicles on the market. This Level 2 charging station can be configured to charge an electric car at 16 to 50 amps - offering drivers up to 37 miles of range per charging hour. A 25-foot cable and J-1772 plug means this station is ready to charge any electric vehicle including Tesla, Rivian, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Chevy Bolt. Level 2 means that homeowners can charge overnight at home, and the NEMA 14-50 plug makes installation easy in a home garage. With the power of the SemaConnect Network, homeowners can schedule charging for off-peak electrical rates, start and stop charging sessions remotely, and view charging status through the SemaConnect app for Apple and Android.SemaConnect Series 4 charging station features include:J-1772 plug is compatible with all EVsLevel 2 (240V) charging with flexible amperage settings (16-50 amps)No assembly required, ships with a wall-mount bracketNEMA 14-50 electrical plug or hard-wired optionNEMA 3R-rated for indoor and outdoor useEasy-to-read graphical OLED displayInteractive LED lights show charging status at-a-glanceWifi-enabled for remote access and over-the-air firmware upgradesSmartphone app conveniently schedules charging, power-sharing, and controlled access"The Series 4 charging station is SemaConnect's third new product in 2021 and marks an exciting expansion beyond our commercial customer base," said Stephen Carroll, vice president of marketing at SemaConnect. "Our team is also designing additional features that will be available later through an over-the-air software update. With the power of the SemaConnect platform, commercial fleet managers will be able to connect the Series 4 to their SemaConnect Fleet Management Portal. Whether you're charging your fleet vehicle at home, at the fleet depot, or on the road, SemaConnect keeps you charged up.""EV drivers and home developers have been asking for a SemaConnect station for the home, and we're excited to introduce the Series 4 EV Home Charger," said Mark Pastrone, chief operating officer at SemaConnect. "As more automakers electrify their lineup and more drivers go electric, smart EV charging stations are needed in single-family home garages. We're excited to offer a new solution to EV drivers and residential developers."The Series 4 EV Home Charger is now open to pre-order for $699 through SemaConnect.com and SemaConnect commercial/partner channels and will be added to Amazon soon. The first orders will be ready to ship to customers in December. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/products/series4/.About SemaConnect:SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com.