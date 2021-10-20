Bally Ribbon Mills Highlights Custom Weave Designs and High-Performance Fibers at IFAI Expo 2021 and Advanced Textiles Conference

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, will be highlighting custom weave designs and high-performance fibers at IFAI Expo 2021 and the Advance Textiles Conference, to be held November 1-4, 2021, at Music City Center, Nashville TN, Booth # A925.



On display will be new fabrics that utilize custom weave designs and high-performance fibers or combinations of fibers with patterns specific to end-use applications. Visitors to the booth can see examples and discuss creation of innovative patterns for new applications that may be on their drawing boards.Visit the booth to view:-E-WEBBINGS® - woven fabrics of traditional fibers in conjunction with functional elements, including conductivity, light transmission, and sensors.-Composites - fabrics that contain more than one unique fiber for the purpose of utilizing different and inherent properties of each component fiber.-Tapes and webbing with superior properties - materials with high strength to weight ratio, chemical resistance, low elongation, and many more properties.-Engineered fibers and fabrics utilized in space for mission success and to keep our astronauts and pilots safe - samples of materials used by NASA, ESA, and commercial near and deep space contractors providing materials on Planet Mars.For more information on BRM's products, go to www.ballyribbon.com.###About Bally Ribbon MillsBally Ribbon Mills (BRM) designs, develops, and manufactures highly specialized engineered woven webbing, tapes, specialty fabrics, woven preforms, and two dimensional and three dimensional structural fabrics. With more than 95 years of textile manufacturing experience, BRM has earned a reputation for meeting new advanced design challenges. Working in aerospace, defense, medical, safety, automotive, commercial, and industrial applications, BRM offers ingenuity, technical know-how, extensive weaving capabilities, and rigorous quality assurance systems. For more information, visit www.ballyribbon.com or call 610-845-2211.