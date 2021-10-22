KROHNE Announces that Master Controls and Jobe & Company as New Manufacturer’s Reps
Experienced firms will represent Krohne measuring instruments in the natural gas and general industry sectors
Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, announces that Master Controls of Columbus, OH is now it's manufacturer's representative in the Natural Gas industry in the Greater Midwest and the Gulf States regions, and that Jobe & Company of Baltimore, MD will be it's manufacturer's representative for Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Master Controls has served the Natural Gas Industry since 1992 from offices in Ohio and Texas. Their territory includes Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and portions of Texas. Master Controls offers a broad range of accurate, reliable, and cost-effective equipment based on customers' variables such as pressure, flow and location and therefore inclusion of Krohne measurement instruments complements their offerings well. With a reputation for deep industry expertise, Master Controls many value added services including project consulting, hands-on and classroom training, service and repair services, and new installation commissioning support.
During its 65 year history, Jobe Industrial Control & Measurement has built a reputation as a premier representative and distributor of process control, instrumentation and steam related solutions for industrial applications. They will represent Krohne measurement instruments in Maryland and Washington, D.C., adding to its portfolio of best-in-class solutions for monitoring and controlling process applications. Jobe & Company is known for its very broad technical expertise across many applications and industries.
About KROHNE
KROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); fax: (978) 535-1720, email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter, Facebook, or visit www.us.krohne.com.
