Terra-Gen, Mortenson® and Solas Energy® Consulting Recognize Construction Inclusion Week Builders of World’s Largest Integrated Solar and Battery Energy Storage Project

Terra-Gen, Mortenson and Solas Energy Consulting celebrate Construction Inclusion Week, Oct. 18 - 22, as they continue construction of the Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project - the largest integrated solar and battery energy storage project in the world - located in Kern County, California. When completed, the facility will produce clean energy for more than 158,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by 307,000 tons annually, equivalent to taking more than 67,000 cars off the road. A second battery energy storage system, Valley Center, that is expected to power 50,000 homes, is under construction 200 miles to the south, near San Diego. Both projects not only represent the future of clean energy infrastructure in the United States, but also demonstrate these innovative companies' leadership efforts in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the construction industry. These firms are committed to promoting the importance of diversity and inclusion in their company culture by recognizing their exceptionally diverse teams at both projects, which include a high percentage of women and others from underrepresented groups in project leadership positions.



"Terra-Gen values the innovation that Mortenson and Solas Energy Consulting bring to the table for these truly transformative renewable energy projects. Our collaborative efforts, with exceptionally diverse and inclusive leadership teams, are key to the success of both projects," said Jim Pagano, Chief Executive Officer for Terra-Gen.Evelyn Carpenter, CEO of Solas Energy Consulting, echoed that sentiment: "To continue to innovate, it is important for our company and the construction industry to continue to employ a more diverse workforce and management teams, that will provide different perspectives and ideas. We succeed because we consciously seek out diversity in our hiring and team-building practices, and we invest in intern and mentoring programs which support a broad range of talent from underrepresented groups. From undergraduate engineering interns to C-suite industry experts, our people look like America and have all different backgrounds, gender, nationality, and age. That's our real superpower.""The Valley Center project, with a predominately female and minority leadership team, embodies the spirit of Mortenson's diversity values. With this inaugural Construction Inclusion Week, we are proud of our partnership with Solas Energy Consulting, a true leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion within our industry," remarked James Phaneuf, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. Mortenson is the full Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractor for both projects, and one of six companies behind the inaugural Construction Inclusion Week, a national push for diversity in the construction industry.About Solas Energy ConsultingSolas Energy Consulting, a women-owned enterprise co-founded by Paula McGarrigle and Evelyn Carpenter, provides comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans development and management of utility and commercial projects involving wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, energy storage, grid modernization and electric vehicles (EV). With over 20 years of experience in project development, construction management, and climate change advisory, Solas Energy provides its clients with the depth and perspective required to navigate the complex issues associated with renewable energy project development and climate change policy. More information about the company can be found on Solas Energy Consulting's website or their LinkedIn page.