Feel the buzz – The smarter E South America sets new benchmark after COVID-19 break

Sao Paulo, October 25, 2021: Packed halls, world-class conference, an atmosphere of confidence and success, fruitful negotiations and the feeling that now is the time to shape the new energy world. The smarter E South America 2021 has closed the doors after triumphant three days. Despite all challenges the Covid-19 pandemic still offers, more than 250 exhibitors, 31,500 square meters of exhibition space and around 28,000 visitors from 29 countries underline The smarter E South America's leading market position in Latin America. Feedbacks from exhibitors, visitors, conference attendees, organizers und partners were overwhelmingly positive across the board: "This is exactly what we need after almost 18 months of being connected only digitally." The industry is looking forward to the next The smarter E South America from August 23-25, 2022.



More Headlines Articles

Booming marketsSouth America's solar markets are on the rise. After surpassing the three new milestones of 5, 6, and 7 GW of total cumulative installed solar capacity in 2020, Brazil has already surpassed the 11 GW mark this year. The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (ABSOLAR) has declared that Brazil installed more solar in 2020 than ever before. In 2020, installations grew to a record 3,150 MW, of which 2,540 MW was in distributed generation and 618 MW was in centralized generation. Market expert are confident that 2021 will show an even more dynamic development. The Brazilian Energy Research Office (EPE) forecasts in its 10-Year Energy Plan that solar PV could reach between 24.7 GW and 43.2 GW of cumulative installed capacity by 2030. For centralized generation, PDE 2030 considers energy auctions adding an average yearly capacity of 559 MW between 2021 and 2030. For distributed generation, it projects between 16 GW and 35 GW of cumulative installed capacity by 2030. Considering both centralized and distributed generation, the PDE 2030 forecasts between 1.8 GW and 3.7 GW of solar PV added capacity on average per year, between 2021 and 2030.At The smarter E South America, it quickly became clear that this dynamic does not only apply to the solar industry. Energy storage projects are gaining traction, intelligent distribution and consumption of energy are in focus. E-mobility has the makings of being the key element between the new energy world and the world of mobility.Three exhibitions, one missionAccelerating the transformation: Making renewable energy available 24/7, seven days a week, achieving a connected, clean and modern energy and transportation industry, tackling challenges and seizing opportunities for the entire industry, sectors working together in harmony with each other, advancing flexible solutions and concepts - that's the vision of The smarter E South America. And the innovation hub for new energy solutions is not alone in this: A great number of international stakeholders in the modern energy industry gathered from October 18 to 20 in São Paulo. The smarter E South America is an important event marking the return of exhibitions and sends an important signal for the industry, which very much welcomes these activities. Visitors and exhibitors who were not able to attend the innovation hub had the opportunity to join the conference via online streaming and can catch up on everything they missed by accessing articles, statements and interviews."These were three excellent days in São Paulo, which clearly underlined the value of exhibitions. We would like to thank all those who had the courage to join us in making this ambitious project possible", Dr. Florian Wessendorf, managing director of Solar Promotion International andDaniel Strowitzki, CEO at Freiburg Management and Marketing International, the international organizers of The smarter E South America, jointly state."This year's edition was, at the same time, rewarding and challenging. And the big challenge was the short deadline for completion, strictly following all the necessary security protocols at this time. Certainly, the event was only possible thanks to the exhibitors' confidence and to the commitment of our team and our suppliers. We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved, which exceeded our expectations", Mônica Carpenter, General Manager of Aranda Eventos adds."The Brazilian solar PV industry continues to enjoy solid growth, with record numbers in new installations, even in the face of the challenging years of 2020-21. Solar PV's operational capacity has surpassed 11 GW in Brazil since 2012, bringing in investments totalling more than R$57.2 billion and creating more than 330,000 accumulated jobs.In 2021, Intersolar South America followed all health and safety protocols to hold an onsite exhibition and conference. It was a significant milestone and an opportunity to meet the people and companies and learn about the technologies and strategies that make this sector increasingly successful. We are happy with the event's achievements and are looking forward to the 2022 edition." Rodrigo Sauaia, Executive president of ABSOLAR.About The smarter E South AmericaWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world. It takes a comprehensive approach to the topics of the energy system transformation by presenting cross-sector energy solutions and technologies. The smarter E South America creates opportunities to address all energy and the ways key areas along the value chain. Focusing on the generation, storage, distribution and use of in which these aspects interact and can be intelligently combined, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy future from across the world's most influential markets.The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 23-25, 2022, bringing together the following events:• Intersolar South America - The Largest Exhibition and Conference for the South American Solar Industry• ees South America - South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems• Eletrotec+EM-Power South America - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementOrganizers: The smarter E South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.The smarter E South America 2022Date: August 23-25, 2022Exhibition times: 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.Conference times: 9:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.Expo Center Norte - São Paulo - SPFor more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.br