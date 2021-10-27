Energy Toolbase Launches ETB Monitor, a Software Platform for Monitoring the Performance and Savings of Solar and Energy Storage Projects

Energy Toolbase has announced the launch of ETB Monitor, a software monitoring platform that provides real-time insights into the performance and savings of solar + energy storage systems (ESS) operating in the field. ETB Monitor was designed to give project developers and asset owners complete transparency into their operational projects. An ETB Monitor license comes standard when a customer deploys Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software in the field.



Energy Toolbase's "Model, Control, Monitor" product lineup provides a cohesive suite of software tools for project developers to deploy solar + storage projects more efficiently. Since 2014, the ETB Developer product has specialized in performing accurate, objective, and transparent utility rate and avoided cost analysis of solar + storage projects. That software platform is widely regarded as the gold standard "pre-install" sales and analysis tool for commercial and industrial (C&I) developers within the industry. ETB Monitor leverages the company's deep domain expertise in utility rates and optimized ESS economic dispatch modeling in a "post-install" world."ETB Monitor provides customers a reliable source of truth for how their solar + storage system is performing financially", said John Gurski, founder, and VP of Product at Energy Toolbase. "We've had customers request that we build this for years, so we're excited to formally launch this initial release, which we will continually improve on into the future."The newly launched version of ETB Monitor boasts several features and UI's, including an interactive chart tool that displays a site's interval data, including site demand, solar PV generation, ESS dispatch, and state of charge (SOC). The Utility bill savings module provides a detailed breakdown of solar and storage savings over each billing cycle. Additionally, users can view event site logs and configure customized alerts and notifications for different types of events. Lastly, permissioned users can schedule manual override events through ETB Monitor, to charge or discharge the ESS over a specified time period. Watch a short demo video of ETB Monitor here and sign up for the Full Product Suite demo webinar to overview the features and functionalities of the ETB Monitor platform.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's products are used by distributed energy organizations worldwide to model, control, and monitor their solar and energy storage systems. To learn more visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.