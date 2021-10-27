Sunnova and ChargePoint Partner to Create EV Charging Solutions for Homeowners

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, has partnered with ChargePoint, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, to offer Sunnova customers EV charging solutions.



"Sunnova partnered with ChargePoint to help streamline and accelerate growth in consumer EV adoption. EVs in the home increase annual energy demand from 50% to 100%, depending on the owners charging behavior. By bundling a solar system and an EV charger in a single purchase, Sunnova is allowing customers to properly size and install the right energy solution for all their needs," said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Sunnova. "And with ChargePoint software embedded in their personal Sunnova portal, customers will benefit from car charging optimized for their Sunnova home energy ecosystem."As car manufacturers increase EV offerings across multiple segments, consumers have responded with increasing adoption. There are already more EVs on the road than ever before, in the first half of 2021 the EV growth rate in the U.S. was 166%1 and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, 80% of all EV charging is done at home."Our offerings for the Sunnova Adaptive Home are carefully developed for our customers' needs - we select the most innovative technologies available in the market and curate them for seamless integration," said Shankar Achanta, Senior Director of Adaptive Homes at Sunnova. "This new EV charging bundle gives homeowners the ability to power their vehicles with the clean energy produced right from their rooftops.""Home EV charging is a significant part of the home energy picture. The ChargePoint partnership with Sunnova will provide connected home EV charging insights that are integrated with residential solar and storage for a complete picture of residential energy consumption," said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product at ChargePoint. "ChargePoint Home Flex provides an unmatched combination of power and flexibility, smart connected features, and a thoughtful, safe and reliable design. With enhanced functionality in the home and driver ecosystems, ChargePoint is delivering technology solutions to fit the needs of EV drivers now and in the future through industry leading partnerships."Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "going to," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the partnership on customers and other statements regarding the future. Sunnova's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, results of operations and financial position, our competition, changes in regulations applicable to our business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, supply chain uncertainty, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova's filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.For more information, please visit sunnova.comAbout ChargePointChargePoint, Inc., is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 92 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint's North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.1 https://www.ev-volumes.com/