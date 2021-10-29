Town of Colchester Now Home to 10 Megawatts of Bloom Energy Fuel Cells, Bringing Clean Energy to Community and Reducing Emissions

The Town of Colchester, Connecticut and Bloom Energy, a leading energy company, today announced the deployment of 10 megawatts of highly efficient fuel cells to help meet the clean energy needs of the community. The Bloom Energy Servers will cut community carbon emissions by 3,850 tons per year and reduce smog-forming pollution and particulate matter by over 99 percent in comparison to current displaced grid alternatives.



Bloom Energy's fuel flexible, solid oxide fuel cell technology produces electricity from natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen through an electrochemical process, without combustion, at one of the highest efficiencies of any power solution available in the world today.This project aligns with the State of Connecticut's efforts to increase clean and renewable energy sources. The Bloom Energy installation in Colchester was selected as part of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's (DEEP) Clean Energy Request for Proposals. In addition to fuel cell adoption, other selected projects included offshore wind and anaerobic digestion.Colchester, with its beautiful natural resources and plentiful outdoor activities, is a fitting home for a clean energy project, especially as the town has been named a "Community Wildlife Habitat" by the National Wildlife Federation. With the introduction of more clean and renewable energy technologies to the community, Colchester will have the ability to reduce dependence on heating oil, and thereby reduce its carbon footprint."We are environmental stewards of this land and of our planet," said Mary Bylone, first selectman of the Town of Colchester. "Implementing clean energy solutions, such as Bloom Energy Servers, aligns with our dedication to our land, wildlife, and the future generations of our community.""We are focused on helping communities reduce emissions, build energy resilience, and meet their sustainability goals, through our distributed, always-on, non-combustion process of generating clean electricity," said Kris Kim, vice president of global commercial operations, Bloom Energy. "We are proud to support the town of Colchester and the state of Connecticut in the pursuit of a clean energy future that will drive positive environmental impact and support the health of local citizens."The fuel cell installation is located at a local substation for targeted local power generation capacity. This deployment in Colchester has been made possible through a long-term purchase agreement with energy providers Eversource and United Illuminating.About Town of ColchesterThe Town of Colchester, Connecticut was founded in 1698 and is located in New London County. To learn more, please visit www.colchesterct.govAbout Bloom EnergyBloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom Energy's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Bloom's expectations in cutting community carbon emissions and reducing smog-forming pollution and particulate matter in comparison to current displaced grid alternatives; and the ability to reduce dependence on heating oil, and thereby reduce its carbon footprint. These statements should not be taken as guarantees of results and should not be considered an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those included in the risk factors section of Bloom Energy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other risks detailed in Bloom Energy's SEC filings from time to time. Bloom Energy undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statements unless if and as required by law.