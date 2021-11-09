Energy Toolbase Integrates Energy Storage Industry Leader Enel X onto the ETB Developer Platform for Storage Project Modeling and Development

Energy Toolbase has announced the launch of a platform integration with Enel X North America, giving project developers the ability to run storage dispatch simulations and savings analyses on the ETB Developer platform that are representative of how Enel X storage solutions, controlled and operated by its sophisticated Distributed Energy Resource Optimization Software (DER.OS), will operate in the field. This integration further streamlines the project development process for commercial project developers to model, analyze, and deploy Enel X controlled storage systems in the field.



Enel X, the Enel Group's advanced energy services business line, brings more than 20 years of energy industry domain expertise, with an energy storage portfolio spanning over 110 Megawatts (MW) worldwide. The company deploys standalone storage and solar-plus-storage projects, having deployed projects of differing sizes for a variety of customers and industry types. Enel X's DER.OS powers the energy storage system by coordinating system dispatch and maximizing the savings from batteries, solar, backup generation, electric vehicle charging, and other distributed energy resources. DER.OS uses advanced machine and patented technology to optimize across multiple value streams to predict system peaks, analyze grid conditions, forecast facility load, store excess on-site solar energy, and participate in utility grid services programs such as demand response."With energy storage offerings ever-increasing value capture opportunities, we're excited to partner with a widely respected industry leader in Enel X," said Scott D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "This integration provides a simplified workflow for developers to model and deploy Enel X storage solutions that optimize benefits to the end customer."The ETB Developer software platform is widely regarded as the industry's gold standard tool for performing utility rate and financial analysis of solar and energy storage projects. The platform provides precise calculations of utility costs, energy savings, and project economics in a transparent and objective fashion. ETB Developer is unique in that it leverages an in-house utility rates team, which ensures accurate and accountable utility costs and savings projections for both solar and energy storage projects."Commercial and industrial customers continue to play a leading role in the energy transition through the adoption of energy flexibility solutions like battery storage that deliver cost savings and help meet sustainability goals," said Phil Martin, Vice President of Energy Storage at Enel X. "By bringing together Enel X's energy storage expertise with Energy Toolbase's leading platform, we're providing our commercial solar developer partners a more seamless way to add storage to their projects with a powerful toolset to model, optimize and close projects."Energy Toolbase and Enel X will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, November 17th to overview the functionality of their newly launched integration and provide best practices in getting storage projects to the finish line. Register here for the free webinar.About Enel X:Enel X is Enel Group's global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. In North America, Enel X has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites and representing approximately $10.5B in energy spend under management. Enel X North America has approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract, and more than 100,000 smart EV charging stations. Enel X advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and has completed 65,000 energy procurement events including 3,000 MW of long-term renewable energy contracts. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets across a number of different value streams and applications. JuiceNet, Enel X's smart EV charging platform, delivers energy services to utilities, businesses, drivers, and automotive manufacturers.About Energy Toolbase:Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's products are used by distributed energy organizations worldwide to model, control, and monitor their solar and energy storage systems. To learn more visit https://www.energytoolbase.comor sign up for a free trial of the ETB Developer platform.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.