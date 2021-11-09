EVPassport Partners With Qmerit to Power Multi-Unit Dwelling Business Expansion With Frictionless, End-to-End EV Charging Experience

EVPassport, the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations, today announced a partnership with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest nationwide network of certified electrical installers for EV charging. Through the partnership, Qmerit's network of contractors provide installation services and support of EVPassport chargers at multi-unit dwelling (MUD) locations, delivering a frictionless, end-to-end EV charging experience.



"Expanding our apartment and multi-unit business is a top priority," said Tom Bowen, President of Qmerit Solutions, Qmerit. "We're dedicated to providing customers with turnkey EV charger installations and electrical support, but that's only half the battle. That same experience must extend to property residents and guests while charging EVs. By partnering with EVPassport, we're providing the most seamless experience — for properties and residents — from installation to charge."Industry research shows that 59% of multi-unit residents will pay more to live in a green or sustainable community. The partnership allows properties to accelerate EV charging adoption by leveraging Qmerit's skilled technicians and national network of utility partners to provide the necessary electrical capacity for EV charging and install EVPassport chargers.Built around the ability to scan a QR code, pay and go, EVPassport's API-driven platform and flexible pricing model deliver a seamless, pay-as-you-go charging experience, without requiring drivers to download an additional app or create a separate provider account. The company's robust APIs allow properties to integrate live EVPassport chargers directly into existing software platforms — providing a branded charging experience that is compatible with any vehicle. To deliver a true end-to-end service, Qmerit and EVPassport assist property owners through government-backed rebate and incentive programs for installing EV chargers."Multi-unit properties understand the value of adopting EV charging and providing guests with a frictionless charging experience, but it can be a difficult, fragmented process," said Hooman Shahidi, President, EVPassport. "Together with Qmerit, we're providing a joint offering that makes it effortless from start to finish. We look forward to working together to allow properties to realize their sustainability goals and drive engagement."About QmeritQmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides value-driven services throughout the renewable energy equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nation-wide network of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.About EVPassportEVPassport is the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations. Brands committed to sustainability rely on EVPassport to provide their customers with the most seamless payment experience to charge any electric vehicle without requiring a separate app, account or a top-up balance. And EVPassport is the only platform that enhances customer engagement for these companies by providing custom branded hardware with API-powered software that easily integrates with their existing applications and services. For more information, follow EVPassport on Twitter (@EVPassport), Instagram (@EVPassport) and LinkedIn, or visit www.EVPassport.com.