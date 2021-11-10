SMA America Announces the SMA Energy App to the Americas Market

SMA America has launched the new SMA Energy app to give homeowners a simple interface to view their home energy generation and usage. This tool is a complement to the SMA Energy System Home, which provides residential customers with unmatched PV and energy storage solutions. Within the app, homeowners can access data for their home including PV generation, grid energy usage and battery state-of-charge for storage-equipped systems. It is also a useful tool for residential solar installers who want to help homeowners better understand how to manage their own home energy system.

This easy-to-use tool displays daily data as well as historical and forecasted information to help homeowners be strategic about home energy management and reduce their reliance on electricity from the grid. An additional feature displays a home's carbon footprint, allowing homeowners to commit to a sustainable lifestyle.



"We are proud to debut the SMA Energy app and are confident in the benefit it provides to homeowners and installers alike," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales for SMA America. "The consumer-friendly experience gives installers a clean presentation tool to showcase to homeowners, helping speed customer acquisition and increase the likelihood of referral business."The app also works seamlessly with other SMA services to provide an unmatched customer experience. When paired with SMA Smart Connected, installers can provide their customers unparalleled peace of mind through system visibility and security.Sunny Portal mobile app users are currently being migrated to the new SMA Energy App. Trade professionals can also look forward to a new app with the upcoming SMA 360° app for installers, which is estimated to hit app stores in 2022. The SMA 360° app will provide greater depth of use for the trade professional. These app changes are part of SMA's continued commitment to streamlining installation, commissioning, and service of the SMA Energy System Home.The SMA Energy app has already seen a successful global launch, and its roll-out in the Americas will allow even more homeowners and installers to enjoy the benefit of streamlined, intelligent energy management.For more information on how to download the SMA Energy app click here.