Unico Solar Investors and Excelsior Energy Capital complete solar installation for 125,000 SF LEED Gold-certified office building totaling 300kW

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (Nov. 11, 2021) — Excelsior Energy Capital ("Excelsior"), a renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on long-term investments in wind and solar power plants in North America, and Unico Solar Investors ("Unico Solar"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Unico Investment Group LLC that develops, owns and operates commercial and community solar installations, announced the completion of a 300-kilowatt solar energy system at Central Station, a new four-story, 125,000-square-foot office building. Developed by SteelWave and owned by Principal Real Estate Investors, the building is located at 285 Sobrante Way in Sunnyvale, California.



"Commecial buildings like Central Station represent a huge opportunity for owners and their tenants to reap the benefits of on-site solar energy," said Adam Knoff, co-founder and director of Unico Solar. "By integrating solar arrays onto the roof and carports at no cost to the owner, we are able to provide zero-emissions electricity for this building at a fraction of utility rates. We look forward to identifying more opportunities to scale the use of solar energy within Silicon Valley's commercial sector."Part of the building's LEED Gold certification, the roof and carport solar installations complement biophilic interior design elements and energy-efficient lighting in addition to other sustainable features. Unico Solar worked closely with the project team to ensure the solar arrays not only fit within the design aesthetic of the building, but also seamlessly blend into existing bioswales on the property. With thoughtful design, they were able to integrate the new carports into the existing site plan, adding function without disturbing the natural flow of the area.Tenants at Central Station will be able to access the property's clean electricity through a power purchase agreeement between the building owner and Unico Solar, which will oversee the ongoing maintence of the system moving forward.This installation is part of a 250 MW portfolio of commercial and industrial ("C&I") solar projects being built by Unico Solar and Excelsior across North America. The sites will sell clean electricity to a diversified mix of consumers, including commercial businesses, property owners, municipalities, educational institutions, entertainment facilities, utilities and other electricity customers under long-term power purchase agreements.Additional project partners for Central Station include McClure Company, BayWa r.e. (formerly Enable Energy) and Omnidian.To learn more about Unico Solar Investors, please visit unicosolar.com.About Unico Solar InvestorsUnico Solar Investors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unico Investment Group that provides access to clean, affordable energy for commercial property owners, businesses, municipalities and residents. Unico Solar develops solar energy portfolios that provide long-term, acyclical cash flow by selling clean energy to a diversified mix of electricity consumers that include utilities, commercial and industrial buildings, government facilities, entertainment facilities and educational facilities, among others. For more information, visit unicosolar.com.About Excelsior Energy CapitalExcelsior Energy Capital is a pure-play renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on long-term investments in wind and solar power plants in North America. The Excelsior management team alone brings over 70 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. For more information, visit http://www.excelsiorcapital.com.