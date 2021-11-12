COP26: Industry calls for action from government and business to address embodied emissions in building construction

GLASGOW, UK, 12th November 2021: Yesterday, leading voices from the building sector came together to call on world governments and the industry to reduce the sector's environmental impact and accelerate its contribution to fight against climate change through addressing embodied emissions.



The organisations represented in the COP 26 event: "How can construction contribute to solving the climate crisis?", called on:1. national and subnational governments around the world to adopt a life cycle approach to the reduction of emissions from buildings, and ensure that embodied emissions get addressed from the early stages of planning and building design, and2. businesses in the building sector to commit to radical collaboration across the value chain in order to develop, promote and adopt sustainable building practices that achieve the reduction of embodied carbon in buildings at scale and without delay."A striking 10% of global carbon emissions are said to come from materials and construction processes, often referred to as embodied emissions*. Most of these embodied emissions are released before the building is used. Our industry has an inescapable duty to do better for the planet, for all of us, and we call upon the world's governments to support us in doing so with regulations and building standards fit for the modern world", says Lars Völkel, Executive Vice President Stora Enso Wood Products.As an industry we have low-carbon and circular solutions that contribute to net-zero buildings, cities and states today. Solutions that contribute to solving the climate crisis, rather than intensifying it. We are at a tipping point in history, and the decisions we make now will impact human lives and the environment for decades to come.Hosted by Stora Enso, a provider of mass timber solutions based on CLT and LVL, the panel included:• Cristina Gamboa, CEO World Green Building Council• Elizabeth W Chege, CEO WEB Limited Group & Chair of African Regional Network• Roland Hunziker, Director Sustainable Cities & Built Environment at WBCSD• Joe Van Belleghem, Senior Director Real Estate, Google• Neil Martin, CEO Lendlease Europe• Lars Voelkel, CEO Stora Enso Wood ProductsThe event was held on the Presidency's Cities, Regions & Built Environment Day on November 11, 2021 from 14.30h - 15.30h GMT at the Climate Pledge Theatre as part of the BuildingsPavilion, blue zone Hall 5, and was livestreamed virtually. A recording of the full session can be found here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/8982541Related releases and commitment referred to by the panellists:WorldGBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment expands to include embodied carbonWBCSD: The Business Manifesto for Climate RecoveryLendlease and Stora Enso launch global sustainable timber partnership