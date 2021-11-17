ACORE to Unveil New Report Proposing Power Market Reforms to Ensure Low-Cost Reliable Clean Energy

On Tuesday, ACORE Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Public Affairs Kevin O'Rourke will moderate a panel discussion with Grid Strategies and leading renewable energy developers and financiers to present and reflect upon the report's findings.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Next Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EST, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) will host a webinar release of a new report proposing reforms to improve power market structures and resource adequacy policies to ensure low-cost and reliable clean energy. The report, produced by ACORE and Grid Strategies LLC in collaboration with the American Clean Power Association and the Solar Energy Industries Association, represents the consensus view of the U.S. renewable energy industry.



On Tuesday, ACORE Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Public Affairs Kevin O'Rourke will moderate a panel discussion with Grid Strategies and leading renewable energy developers and financiers to present and reflect upon the report's findings.SPEAKERS INCLUDE:• Moderator: Kevin O'Rourke; Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Public Affairs, ACORE• Rob Gramlich; Founder and President; Grid Strategies• Michelle Gardner; Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs, Northeast; NextEra Energy Resources• John Brodbeck; Senior Manager - Transmission; EDP Renewables• Harry Singh; Vice President; Goldman Sachs• Eric Wilkinson; Electricity Market Policy Director, Government Affairs; Ørsted Offshore, North AmericaWHEN:Tuesday, November 23, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST