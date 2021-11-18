KROHNE Announces TIDALFLUX 2300 F Electromagnetic Flowmeter

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, Inc. announces the TIDALFLUX 2300 F, a unique electromagnetic flow meter that provides reliable flow measurement in pipes between 10 and 100 percent full. It features a non-contact sensor that is unaffected by oils and fats floating on the surface. Available in diameters to fit pipes up to 64 inches, TIDALFLUX 2300 F has high chemical and abrasion resistance to provide exceptional durability. The electromagnetic flowmeter features an integrated, non-contact capacitive level measurement and an approval for ATEX zone 1 for use in hazardous environments. TIDALFLUX 2300 F is an excellent choice for municipal or industrial wastewater transport application, and can also be used for measurement of effluent brine from dredging, mining or sea/well water injection applications.



Wet-calibrated at the factory using a direct volume comparison, TIDALFLUX 2300 F does not require on-site calibration. The meter's accuracy in partially filled pipes is <1 percent of full scale, and the accuracy in full pipes is <1 percent of the measured value.A good choice for use in the presence of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in wastewater applications, the TIDALFLUX 2300 F replaces open channel measurements with an in-line closed measurement solution that provides a safe and clean working environment. The electrodes are mounted at a height of 10 percent from the pipe bottom, ensuring that they are always wetted to avoid corrosion, which increases electrode life span. The capacitive level sensors are integrated in the liner, and are unaffected by H2S and any residues that may be floating on the water surface or particles in the water.Ranging from diameters DN200…1600 / 8…64 inches, the TIDALFLUX 2300 F features a measuring tube with an abrasion-resistant polyurethane liner and high chemical resistance. Its smooth surface prevents buildup of fat and other deposits, minimizing the need for regular cleaning.TIDALFLUX 2300 F is available with IFC 300 F (PF) remote converter in field housing. This means that the IFC 300's extended diagnostic functions, including application and device diagnostic as well as out-of-spec tests, are now available for TIDALFLUX. For subsoil installation or applications in areas that can be partially flooded, TIDALFLUX 2300 F can be ordered as a protection rating IP68 version with special coating.###About KROHNEKROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); fax: (978) 535-1720, email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter, Facebook, or visit www.us.krohne.com.