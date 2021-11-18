Tigo Energy Powers Solar Monitoring and Energy Showcases for SCE Energy Solutions in Australia

Tigo Energy Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), announced today that Australia's SCE Energy Solutions has deployed more than 7MW of monitored solar energy across 800 commercial, residential, and rural solar installations. SCE has leveraged the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) software platform to expand its service-oriented approach to maximize the benefits of the Tigo platform for its clients across Australia.



SCE Energy Solutions uses the advanced chart pages for fleet management and kiosk view from Tigo Energy to enable two unique services for clients. Using the data provided by the EI software platform, SCE conducts weekly maintenance checks for system owners to ensure their systems are operating at peak performance. The kiosk view of the EI platform enables SCE to set up a screen for residential and commercial system owners through which they can showcase energy production and their commitment to renewable energy customers, colleagues, and friends."In the Tigo monitoring system we have the best available technology to improve the ROI for our customers, and it has a tremendously positive impact for the many businesses that previously wastes up to 50 percent of the energy they pay for," said Jon De Martin, CEO and managing director at SCE Energy Solutions. "The kiosk feature of the Tigo Energy Intelligence system provides a powerful way for us to make solar visible, displaying the live energy statistics of our customers' systems, which they can proudly showcase in public spaces at their business locations."SCE Energy Solutions has used Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE optimizers with remote module level monitoring since 2012. Since that time, SCE has implemented Tigo's technology to service system owners throughout the Commonwealth of Australia, monitor their fleet remotely, and help customers highlight their investments in solar energy. Additionally, SCE provides critical feedback to Tigo for continuous improvement to the platform."We support installers' revenue and strategic goals through a holistic approach to energy management, and SCE Energy Solutions is the ideal Tigo customer because they push the technological envelope and embrace innovation," says Archie Roboostoff, software vice-president at Tigo Energy. "The SCE team exercises every aspect of our EI software solution to service their customers, reduce truck rolls, optimize energy generation, and maximize solar ROI for customers across Australia. We greatly appreciate the dedication SCE brings to their system owners."With more than 40,000 sites monitored worldwide, Tigo Energy processes 47,000 data points per second, resulting in almost a petabyte of monitoring and efficiency data. The platform is available on the internet and as a mobile application named Tigo EI on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To see the EI in action for SCE Energy Solutions, please see the unique insights SCE offers into a live solar site in Australia, here: https://ei.tigoenergy.com/p/C-O7B12J5FVS.To learn more about Tigo Energy, visit www.tigoenergy.com.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.About SCE Energy SolutionsSCE Energy Solutions is an award-winning sustainability business that prides itself on providing only the highest quality product and latest technologies available for their commercial, rural and residential customers. They have made it their mission to find technologies where clients can gain control of energy costs. This means developing a renewable energy system that is simple & easy to use with predictable payments and a 25-year warranty. We employ a unique five-step-plan: schedule a call, design the best possible system, install that system, get environmentally certified, and then SCE conducts weekly performance checks. They service all areas of Australia and are located in Concord NSW, Australia. For more information, go to www.sce-energysolutions.com.au.