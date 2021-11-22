GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3rd Quarter Management Update

The quarter has been devoted to finishing the projects we have started so that before the first of the year our company will be operational with revenue. To that end we have brought on 6 consultants in the disciplines we are pursuing. Each of them have devoted time and effort to the company and they are each known as leaders in knowledge and profitable applications. They each have provided focus and the necessary manpower to get GCE in position to be profitable.

$GCEI: As we complete each level of completion we will release to the public and our shareholders the details that we are not able to announce yet. A brief overview of part of our activities is:



1. Algae REIT - The company is committed to Algae production and the many applications which havedeveloped since our work started nearly 4 years ago. Our focus is still financing through the REIT option and all enclosure. The work that remains should be completed in the next 90 days we are still aiming to begin production by the end of the year. This year not only have sale prices raised but new production techniques, and the ability to attain a zero-carbon foot print have improved. Our final prospectus thecompany will release as soon as completed.2. Waste to Fuels - GCE announced the finalizing of an acquisition of a production facility. We are at present not allowed to release the details but once operational we will be one of the largest producers of carbon black in the world. The facility is built and has the most efficient machinery. The company had targeted this facility over a year ago and the consultants have spent countless hours making sure that this is a profitable investment. It is our intention to have this review completed soon.3. Plastics Recycling - As GCE continued to work on projects to save the environment we realized that plastics waste should be addressed. One of our science consultants brought to the company a system for tracking and paying for plastic bottle waste. The company is finalizing our business plan and the project not only shows promise but could make a significant impact on the plastics waste problem.4. The final project your company is working on again cannot point to details but ties in to our overall strategy of improving our planet. We hope to be allowed to disclose details within the next few weeks.https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/312575/contentContact info:(713) 852 7474 (Investor Relations)info@globalcleanenergy.netHouston: 6040 Upshaw Suite #105 Humble, TX 77396 USA