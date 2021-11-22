THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR AN ALL-ENERGY THAT REALLY HITS THE SPOT

• Mirroring COP26's Glasgow Climate Pact aims



• Short listed for AEO's ‘Conference of the Year' for its webinar series• Call for Speakers open; deadline 17 December 2021All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise (11-12 May 2022) are well set to be a COP26 ‘legacy event' - SEC Glasgow being the chosen venue for both - especially as they will focus on the aims described in one key point the final COP26 report, the Glasgow Climate Pact.Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy and Marine, at RX Global highlights a particular paragraph in the Glasgow Climate Pact, which urges ‘Parties' :• .... to accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, to transition towards low-emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation and energy efficiency measures.He explains:"All-Energy, as the UK's largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, focuses on generation and thus the scaling up of the deployment of clean power generation is crucial to all our participants."Innovative technology is displayed in the major All-Energy exhibition; and those innovations, along with presentations on policy (followed by discussion and debate) form the backbone of our highly respected conference programme, which in 2019 attracted around 600 speakers including the First Minister of Scotland and key stakeholders from throughout the industry we serve."The co-located Dcarbonise picks up the ball on ‘energy efficiency measures' which in the wider sense also includes energy management, low carbon heating, low carbon transport, and the decarbonisation of industry, places - from cities to villages, offices to individual tenements, and of the supply chain."So, our aims and objectives mirror those of COP26. Indeed, the paragraph in question also mentions the ‘just transition'. That, along with the investment-led economy with zero carbon as the ultimate goal, innovation, and ‘speed and scale' form the silver threads that run throughout our duo of events."'Speed and scale' was the theme of several of our 42 webinars held between May 2020 and October 2021 in the absence of an ‘in-person' event. It was a series that not only achieved over 23,000 ‘views' but has seen All-Energy shortlisted for AEO's (Association of Exhibition Organisers) ‘Best Conference' award, with the result being announced on 10 December."We, our exhibitors, our speakers and our visitors are looking forward to a landmark 20th ‘in-person' All-Energy in May next year."The Call for Speakers for both All-Energy and Dcarbonise is open at https://www.all-energy.co.uk/en-gb/conference/call-for-papers.html with a deadline of 17 December. It includes a full list of the topics that will be covered over the two days next May.Sponsors, supporters, and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors include Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club Sponsor); and webinar sponsors included the Scottish Government, GreenPower International, Natural Power, Ørsted, ScottishPower, SP Energy Networks, Shepherd and Wedderburn, SmartestEnergy, and UKRI.All-Energy is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is supported by the Scottish Government with Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom