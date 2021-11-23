KiloVault Unveils 4th Generation HAB Deep-Cycle Lithium Battery

KiloVault®, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, today unveiled the fourth iteration of their HAB(™) series of wall-mount energy storage systems. The HAB(™) V4 provides the same powerful 7.5 kilowatt-hours of storage, safety, and expandability of its predecessors, with some key improvements.



"This iteration of the HAB, being certified to UL1973, will allow energy storage systems to be approved and installed more quickly, in applications that require it," says KiloVault Product Development Manager Jose Illidge.The HAB V4 has several key enhancements including the following:Compatibility - The Battery Management System (BMS) firmware and hardware of the HAB V4 have been updated to allow earlier versions and the V4 to be used together, if expansion to existing battery banks is needed.Certifications - The HAB V4 is now certified ETL to the UL Standard 1973. Now systems can be approved and installed more quickly in applications that require it.Communications - The communications ports now include a universal connector allowing for easier setup with inverters and other HABs. Integrated CAN bus communications allows all the HABs in your bank to coordinate their charging and discharging, reducing voltage differences between batteries, allowing for a more balanced and efficient energy storage system.Ideal for expandable energy storage in off-grid or hybrid applications, the HAB integrates with leading inverters at a lower lifetime cost than competitive offerings and can store power from a variety of sources. Each HAB contains a non-toxic, thermally stable LiFePO4 battery with UL1642-certified cells. With built-in WiFi and the convenient HAB iT app on iOS and Android, monitoring your battery health and performance is easier than ever. Connecting your HAB to the HAB iT cloud allows it to receive automatic firmware updates.For more information, including the HAB series data sheet and installation manual, visit KiloVault's HAB product page at https://kilovault.com/kilovault-hab-seriesAbout KiloVaultKiloVault® is dedicated to providing innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. They design, market, and sell energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts.For more information visit their website at https://kilovault.com or call Toll Free (888) 218-5924.