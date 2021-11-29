16th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES 2022)

EUROSOLAR organises the International Conference on Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) every year. The conference highlights the current state of research and the social, political and legal framework conditions of energy storage technologies. Speakers on storage and renewable energies are cordially invited to give presentations themselves or to participate in the poster exhibition with their own poster. For this purpose you can take part in the Call for Abstracts. Abstracts can be submitted at https://www.conftool.pro/ires2022/. The Call for Abstracts ends on 31 March 2022. The event will take place at Messe Düsseldorf from 20 to 22 September 2022. Are you interested in attending the conference or presenting a poster? Then visit our website at www.IRES22.org

Energy storage systems are the key to the successful energy transition and are more relevant today than ever before. They can address numerous challenges of the energy transition at once: stabilise the electricity grids, support the shutdown of power plants, make regionally generated electricity available locally and compensate for fluctuations in renewable energy generation. For more than 15 years now, EUROSOLAR has dedicated the annual International Conference on Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) to this important topic. The conference, which has been organised in partnership with Messe Düsseldorf and Energy Storage Europe since 2015, will focus on the current state of research and the social, political and legal framework conditions of energy storage.



The event will take place at Messe Düsseldorf from 20 to 22 September 2022, within its exhibitions on decarbonised industries.The conference programme is composed of a joint opening session and the parallel lecture series from the two core themes: Science and Research (IRES) and Economics and Finance (ESE). In up to five parallel series of lectures, experts from science, practice, politics and society will focus on the current state of knowledge about energy storage. The approximately 200 lectures will be supplemented by a poster exhibition with over 100 presentations and a trade fair exhibition with around 180 companies and firms. This ensures a good exchange between science and practice.Are you interested in actively participating in the conference and presenting a poster? Go to www.IRES22.org for the current status of the programme.