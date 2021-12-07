PowerMarket Provides $14,500 in Revenue Share to Ulster County’s Green New Deal Fund

Along with this capacity, PowerMarket is further supporting the County's Green New Deal fund by providing $14,500 in revenue share to its renewable energy initiatives. PowerMarket was selected by Solarize Ulster to support its efforts in engaging residents and small businesses in community solar as part of the County's Green New Deal plan.



More Headlines Articles

"Our partnership with PowerMarket has been critical in the success of our Solarize campaign," Nick Hvozda, Interim Director of Ulster County's Department of the Environment, said. "We look forward to continuing our work with them as we help our constituents take part in the County's Green New Deal by supporting clean, renewable energy projects in the region. The PowerMarket team has been engaged, professional and effective at promoting community solar to County residents as well as serving as a resource in the development of our program."PowerMarket sees its work with Ulster County as a long-lasting partnership and hopes to further support bringing community solar to County residents, especially providing the benefits of community solar to low-and moderate-income community members."As a team, we have worked to support Ulster County in spreading the word about the benefits of community solar as well as assisting residents in taking part in this renewable energy option," Danielle Burns, Operations Director at PowerMarket, said. "While we have accomplished a lot over this past year, our work doesn't stop here. Bringing community solar to more people in New York State is our passion and something we hope to continue to work on with Ulster County and other municipalities as well."Municipalities that are running Solarize campaigns are welcome to contact PowerMarket at 800-253-4333 or info@powermarket.io for more information or with any questions.