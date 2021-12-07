PowerMarket Provides $14,500 in Revenue Share to Ulster County’s Green New Deal Fund
PowerMarket, a leader in community solar management services and trusted partner of New York Solarize programs, has subscribed nearly 1 MWdc of capacity as part of the Solarize Ulster campaign.
Along with this capacity, PowerMarket is further supporting the County's Green New Deal fund by providing $14,500 in revenue share to its renewable energy initiatives. PowerMarket was selected by Solarize Ulster to support its efforts in engaging residents and small businesses in community solar as part of the County's Green New Deal plan.
"Our partnership with PowerMarket has been critical in the success of our Solarize campaign," Nick Hvozda, Interim Director of Ulster County's Department of the Environment, said. "We look forward to continuing our work with them as we help our constituents take part in the County's Green New Deal by supporting clean, renewable energy projects in the region. The PowerMarket team has been engaged, professional and effective at promoting community solar to County residents as well as serving as a resource in the development of our program."
PowerMarket sees its work with Ulster County as a long-lasting partnership and hopes to further support bringing community solar to County residents, especially providing the benefits of community solar to low-and moderate-income community members.
"As a team, we have worked to support Ulster County in spreading the word about the benefits of community solar as well as assisting residents in taking part in this renewable energy option," Danielle Burns, Operations Director at PowerMarket, said. "While we have accomplished a lot over this past year, our work doesn't stop here. Bringing community solar to more people in New York State is our passion and something we hope to continue to work on with Ulster County and other municipalities as well."
Municipalities that are running Solarize campaigns are welcome to contact PowerMarket at 800-253-4333 or info@powermarket.io for more information or with any questions.
Featured Product
Solar FlexRack - TDP 2.0 Solar Tracker with BalanceTrac
Solar FlexRack's latest solar tracker technology bundles an advanced tracker design with a full team of seasoned engineering and installation experts at your service. The next-generation solar tracker delivers a package of features that both enable increased energy yields for commercial and utility-scale solar installations, and significantly reduce project risks. That translates to smart installation cost-savings across your project budget.