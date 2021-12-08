IREC Launches Cross-Sector Alliance to Grow a Diverse Clean Energy Workforce

Albany, NY and Washington, DC [December 8, 2021] — The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) and the National Council for Workforce Education (NCWE) today announced the creation of a new cross-sector initiative to improve clean energy education, training, and job placement efforts and outcomes.



More Headlines Articles

The National Clean Energy Workforce Alliance ("The Alliance"), supported with grant funding from Bank of America, will align the efforts of key stakeholders across the clean energy and energy efficiency industries to effectively grow an inclusive clean energy workforce. The Alliance will virtually convene employers, training providers, organized labor, and community-based recruitment and support organizations and energy justice organizations.Dramatic expansion in the clean energy and energy efficiency workforce will be needed to achieve clean energy and climate goals at state and national levels, including focus areas outlined by the U.S. Biden Administration goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035."Data from the IREC-led National Solar Jobs Census indicates the U.S. solar workforce will need to nearly quadruple from its current 231,000 workers to more than 900,000 to reach that goal, and similar gains will be needed in other sectors like energy efficiency," said IREC President and CEO Larry Sherwood. "While this is a tremendous opportunity, such significant workforce expansion will require strategic coordination of key players across the clean energy landscape. IREC is thrilled to join forces with the National Council for Workforce Education and Bank of America to achieve that.""NCWE is an inclusive network of workforce professionals championing innovation, justice, and economic opportunity," said Darlene G. Miller, Executive Director of NCWE. "We view the National Alliance effort as critical to support the success of individual communities in the global economy.""It is important to me to co-facilitate The Alliance with IREC on behalf of NCWE. Transformational leadership and unprecedented coordination are needed now to create the green economy. Working with leaders from across the country, the Alliance will accelerate the development of a skilled and inclusive workforce to mitigate climate change and transition to clean energy," said Debra Rowe, Director, NCWE's Sustainability Education and Economic Development (SEED) Center and President, U.S. Partnership for Education for Sustainable Development."These efforts build on Bank of America's commitment to accelerate the environmental transition and a more sustainable economy. This program will help to spur clean energy job growth in underserved communities and create a more diverse and inclusive clean energy workforce," said Rich Brown, Environmental Program Director at Bank of America.Through structured and intentional meetings, The Alliance will collectively identify and share resources and information and focus on concrete solutions to shared workforce challenges. It will accelerate development of a diverse and highly skilled workforce through more inclusive and effective recruitment, training, credentialing, and employer placements and retention.Interested organizations are invited to learn more and get involved in the National Clean Energy Workforce Alliance at: https://irecusa.org/programs/the-national-clean-energy-workforce-alliance/####About the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC): IREC builds the foundation for rapid adoption of clean energy and energy efficiency to benefit people, the economy, and our planet. Its vision is a 100% clean energy future that is reliable, resilient, and equitable. IREC develops and advances the regulatory reforms, technical standards, and workforce solutions needed to enable the streamlined integration of clean, distributed energy resources. IREC has been trusted for its independent clean energy expertise for nearly 40 years, since its founding in 1982. For more information, visit www.irecusa.org or follow IREC on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.About National Council for Workforce Education (NCWE): The National Council for Workforce Education provides a national platform that equips practitioners and leaders to deliver equity-conscious and impactful workforce education programs. They build inclusive networks of workforce professionals that champion innovation, justice, and economic opportunity through policy and practice, preparing our communities for success in the global economy.About Bank of America: At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. For more information on Bank of America's environmental commitment, please visit www.bankofamerica.com/environment.