Nexeon Appoints Senior Automotive Specialist

With the signing of a number of exciting JDAs with OEMs, and an increasing number of customers for the company's silicon materials, Nexeon has added the position of Chief Programmes Officer to its executive leadership team. Karandeep Bhogal has been appointed to the role, supporting global manufacturers to meet their sustainability and performance ambitions.



Bhogal joins Nexeon from electric vehicle and technology company Arrival, where he was Chief of Advanced Programmes and Director of Engineering U.S.. He was part of the leadership team that took the company from 50 employees to over 2500, and delivered the most successful UK Tech IPO in history. The company is pioneering radically new methods to drive mainstream adoption of affordable electric vehicles. Prior to that, he spent six years at Jaguar Land Rover in the Special Vehicle Operations division, managing the design and development of products, and overseeing the transition into production engineering.His ten years' experience in leading the development of new vehicles means he is skilled at bringing together teams of engineers, strategists and designers to create business models, engineering concepts and new product strategies.The appointment comes at an important time for Nexeon as the company develops strategic partnerships and joint developments with some of the world's largest automotive OEMs. Its unique silicon materials significantly improve the performance of Li-ion batteries. Last month, Nexeon confirmed the extension of their JDA with PPES - the joint venture between Panasonic Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation."I am super excited to have Karandeep on our team", said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon. "His wealth of EV automotive experience is highly relevant with the acceleration in EV adoption, and as this sector intensively works to develop improved mobility battery solutions.""Nexeon has developed game-changing products that will bring enormous benefits to the battery industry", said Karandeep Bhogal. "I am very much looking forward to accelerating Nexeon's scale up in production, and contributing to realising the true potential of its technology."Mr Bhogal has an MEng in Aeronautical Engineering from Loughborough University.