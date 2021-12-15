International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Leaders to Gather in Edmonton for 4th Annual f-cell Canada Event, co-located with Solar & Storage Canada 2022

EDMONTON, CANADA (2021-12-15) - Industry leaders will gather at the annual f-cell Canada International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Event in Edmonton, Alberta on May 25-26, 2022. Now in its fourth year, the conference attracts Canadian and international attendees from across the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors, industry, government and academia. Themes for 2022 will include hydrogen blending, power generation and storage, transportation, export markets, and industrial processes.



The organizing team for f-cell Canada 2022 is pleased to announce two strategic partners: the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association returns with its diverse industry membership to further advance the use of clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and Edmonton Global, the economic development corporation for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, will showcase the emerging North American hydrogen economy and the region's advantage as Canada's first and largest hydrogen hub. The support of our partners creates the necessary basis for a strong combined industry and scientific program.f-cell Canada is excited to announce our co-location with Solar & Storage Canada 2022, from the event organizers of RE+ (formerly SPI, ESI, & Smart Energy Week) - offering participants from each conference access to both international trade show floors. The SES 2022 event examines solar and energy storage with an ongoing entrepreneurial approach to foster business growth among participants and collectively identify ways to move the clean energy industry forward.As a part of the worldwide f-cell Series hosted by Messe Stuttgart, f-cell Canada's B2B event serves to facilitate participant engagement around the development and expanded use of both hydrogen and fuel cells. Industry leaders and recent start-ups will build their networks through a range of conference plenaries and workshops, while viewing the latest products and services in the expanded International Trade Fair. Exhibitor registration is now in open: hyfcell.comPartner feedback has been very positiveRoland Bleinroth, CEO, Messe Stuttgart: "For all those who focus on a secure energy supply, industrial applications in production processes and clean mobility, f-cell Canada is an indispensable meeting point for the hydrogen and fuel cell industries. The Messe Stuttgart team is thrilled to bring the f-cell Conference and Trade Show - hosted in Germany for over 20 years - to Canada and other leading regions of the world."Gary Thuro, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, RE+ Events: "We are excited to bring our solar and storage focused event to expand and advance the energy market in Canada. The co-location with f-cell Canada will allow for important cross-sector conversations and opportunities, and we're looking forward to building on this relationship."Mark Kirby, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association: "Hydrogen technologies have made remarkable progress and will be a key part of a net-zero energy economy. The f-cell Canada event is the place where we come together, learn what is new, and make important connections that will further advance hydrogen technologies and the hydrogen future we need."Malcolm Bruce, President and CEO, Edmonton Global: "The Edmonton region has quickly become a global epicentre in the emerging hydrogen economy. As Canada's first and largest hydrogen hub, in 2021 alone, we've seen nearly $18 billion in hydrogen and net zero projects announced or begin study. We're excited to see the 4th edition of the renowned f-cell Canada event come to the Edmonton region. As a proud event partner, we look forward to welcoming the world to share information and ideas, build collaborative opportunities and showcase the exciting energy transition."About f-cell Canadaf-cell Canada is the leading national event for hydrogen and fuel cells, and is designed to accelerate the fight against climate change by connecting Canadian and international industry executives with senior government leaders, investors and researchers. The event is held annually in different Canadian regions as part of the worldwide f-cell Series by Europe's pre-eminent organizer of the f-cell Hydrogen & Full Cell Conference and Trade Fair (Messe Stuttgart). f-cell Canada offers a conference with a range of plenaries and workshops, and an international trade fair. For 2022, the event is co-located with Solar Energy Trade Show's Solar & Storage Canada 2022.Visit our website for more information: hyfcell.comFollow us on social media: twitter.com/hyfcell_Canada or linkedin.com/showcase/f-cell-Canada