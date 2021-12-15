RE+ Events (formerly Solar Power Events) Expands International Focus to Canada, co-locates with f-cell Canada

December 15, 2021 - RE+ Events is launching its first event for the Canadian solar and energy storage markets, co-located with f-cell Canada (organized by Messe Stuttgart), May 25-26, in Edmonton, Alberta. Solar & Storage Canada is dedicated to transforming Canada's biggest energy challenges into opportunities, ensuring a clean and prosperous future.



The event will feature two days of economic engagement with exhibitors on the show floor, as well as opportunities for hands-on training and skill development through the conference education sessions. Solar & Storage Canada draws from the expertise and success of the U.S.-based event series, including RE+ (formerly Solar Power International, Energy Storage International, and Smart Energy Week).Solar & Storage Canada will be co-located with f-cell Canada, offering participants from each conference access to both international trade show floors. Now in its fourth year, f-cell Canada attracts Canadian and international attendees from across the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, government, and academia. f-cell Canada is also partnering with the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association and Edmonton Global as the economic development agency to showcase the emerging North American hydrogen economy.Solar & Storage Canada aims to share best practices and identify ways to advance the industry as part of the growing international event series from RE+ Events. Registration opens early 2022. More information can be found at events.solar/Canada.Partner feedback has been very positive:Roland Bleinroth, CEO, Messe Stuttgart: "For all those who focus on a secure energy supply, industrial applications in production processes and clean mobility, f-cell Canada is an indispensable meeting point for the hydrogen and fuel cell industries. The Messe Stuttgart team is thrilled to bring the f-cell Conference and Trade Show - hosted in Germany for over 20 years - to Canada and other leading regions of the world."Gary Thuro, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, RE+ Events: "We are excited to bring our solar and storage focused event to expand and advance the energy market in Canada. The co-location with f-cell Canada will allow for important cross-sector conversations and opportunities, and we're looking forward to building on this relationship."Mark Kirby, President & CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association: "Hydrogen technologies have made remarkable progress and will be a key part of a net-zero energy economy. The f-cell Canada event is the place where we come together, learn what is new, and make important connections that will further advance hydrogen technologies and the hydrogen future we need."Malcolm Bruce, President and CEO, Edmonton Global: "The Edmonton region has quickly become a global epicentre in the emerging hydrogen economy. As Canada's first and largest hydrogen hub, in 2021 alone, we've seen nearly $18 billion in hydrogen and net zero projects announced or begin study. We're excited to see the 4th edition of the renowned f-cell Canada event come to the Edmonton region. As a proud event partner, we look forward to welcoming the world to share information and ideas, build collaborative opportunities and showcase the exciting energy transition."***About Solar & Storage CanadaSolar & Storage Canada, part of RE+ Events (formerly Solar Power Events), is a two-day event aimed at advancing the Canadian solar and storage markets by providing exhibition, educational, and networking opportunities. RE+ Events is powered by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA).About SEIAThe Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy.About SEPAThe Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is dedicated to helping electric power stakeholders address the most pressing issues they encounter as they pursue the transition to a clean and modern electric future and a carbon-free energy system by 2050. We are a trusted partner providing education, research, standards, and collaboration to help utilities, electric customers, and other industry players across three pathways: Electrification, Grid Integration, and Regulatory and Business Innovation. Through educational activities, working groups, peer-to-peer engagements, and advisory services, SEPA convenes interested parties to facilitate information exchange and knowledge transfer to offer the highest value for our members and partner organizations.