ACORE Statement on Senator Manchin's Comments on the Build Back Better Act
Statement From Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy:
"This is not over. The clean energy tax platform and grid infrastructure provisions in the Build Back Better Act are our last, best chance to tackle climate change. We will be working with Congress to find a way forward and deliver the clean energy future Americans want and deserve. Failure is not an option."
###
About ACORE:
For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.
Featured Product
Stäubli Electrical Connectors
Stäubli Electrical Connectors are used on more than 300 GW, over 50% of the PV capacity worldwide. The MC4 family of UL and TUV listed products include connectors, in-line fuses, branch connectors, cable assembly and more.