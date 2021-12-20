ACORE Statement on Senator Manchin's Comments on the Build Back Better Act

"This is not over. The clean energy tax platform and grid infrastructure provisions in the Build Back Better Act are our last, best chance to tackle climate change. We will be working with Congress to find a way forward and deliver the clean energy future Americans want and deserve. Failure is not an option."



