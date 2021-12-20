Q CELLS brings safe AC module solution to Europe with launch of Enphase-powered Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC

Europe's robust rooftop solar markets are set to welcome a game-changing PV technology this month as Q CELLS launches its Enphase Energy-powered AC module (ACM) across the continent.



Q CELLS, a world-renowned total energy solutions provider specialising in solar cell and module technology, energy storage, energy retail and solar project development, in 2020 partnered with Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, to bring ultra-efficient AC modules to the US solar market.This partnership has enjoyed a fruitful start to life stateside, meeting the demands of the high-volume US residential market with high performance, quality and reliability with the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+/AC Enphase Energized ACM.The latest iteration of this partnership is the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module, which combines Q CELLS Q.ANTUM DUO zero-gap technology with Enphase Energy's seventh-generation IQ microinverter technology to reach a module efficiency of up to 20.6% and a power output of up to 385 Wp - delivering outstanding yields for the customer.These performance values are made possible due to Q CELLS' unrivalled Q.ANTUM DUO monocrystalline half-cell technology, combined with state-of-the-art circuitry and 12 busbar design. The Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module is also one of the first modules in the industry to be awarded certification under the new Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) program from TÜV Rheinland, which raises the bar of module quality, efficiency and performance. Combined with a 25-year product warranty and one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC brings low-maintenance, high-performance longevity to the rooftop.On the rearside is the Enphase Energy IQ Microinverter, which dramatically simplifies the solar installation process and provides a complete on-the-roof AC solution. This means that there is no high direct current (DC) electricity on the rooftop, creating a safer solution for homeowners. In directly converting solar energy into AC electricity at the module, the Enphase IQ7+ Microinverter ushers in greater efficiencies to help deliver an overall lower LCOE for the end customer.The Q CELLS AC module, based on Enphase IQ Microinverters, also feature rapid shutdown capabilities in the event of a rooftop hazard such as a fire, and work seamlessly with the full suite of Enphase IQ accessory products, including the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable, the Enphase IQ Combiner 3 with pre-installed Enphase IQ Gateway, as well as the Enphase IQ Battery energy storage system. Solar installers who select the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC can monitor their solar fleets remotely using the powerful cloud-based Enphase App™ monitoring system.Dr. Daniel Jeong, Q CELLS CTO, said: "The continuous aim of Q CELLS is to deliver to our customers innovative solar technology solutions that provide not only excellent cost savings, but also the peace-of-mind that their investment in PV will be a long-term, low-maintenance one. This ACM partnership with Enphase Energy is exciting for precisely those reasons. It demonstrates how two global leading technology providers can collaborate to meet the needs of the residential markets."We are proud to launch the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module into Europe, which is now primed to embrace the benefits of module-level improvements in efficiency and performance that other regions, such as the US and Australia, have already enjoyed," Jeong concluded.About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.