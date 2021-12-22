KROHNE announces that Branom Instrument Company is their new Sales Representative for Northern California
KROHNE's established partner in Washington and Oregon is expanding their reach
Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process
Branom is replacing ACS Instrumentation & Valves, Inc, KROHNE's long-time representative in the area. ACS has opted to end their operations and KROHNE appreciates their support and efforts while serving our mutual customers in the region.
About Branom:
Since 1947, Branom Instrument Co. has been providing customers with best-in-class process instrumentation for control and monitoring of flow, gas and liquid analytics, level, pressure, temperature, and automation. Learn more about Branom at www.branom.com
