KROHNE announces that Branom Instrument Company is their new Sales Representative for Northern California

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process



instrumentation, announces that Branom Instrument Company, with its headquarters in Seattle, WA, is the manufacturer's representative for all served industries throughout the Northern California region as of January 1 st , 2022.Branom is replacing ACS Instrumentation & Valves, Inc, KROHNE's long-time representative in the area. ACS has opted to end their operations and KROHNE appreciates their support and efforts while serving our mutual customers in the region.About Branom:Since 1947, Branom Instrument Co. has been providing customers with best-in-class process instrumentation for control and monitoring of flow, gas and liquid analytics, level, pressure, temperature, and automation. Learn more about Branom at www.branom.com