KROHNE announces that Branom Instrument Company is their new Sales Representative for Northern California

Visit http://www.us.krohne.com for further information

KROHNE's established partner in Washington and Oregon is expanding their reach

12/22/21, 08:49 AM | Other Energy Topics

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process

instrumentation, announces that Branom Instrument Company, with its headquarters in Seattle, WA, is the manufacturer's representative for all served industries throughout the Northern California region as of January 1 st , 2022.

Branom is replacing ACS Instrumentation & Valves, Inc, KROHNE's long-time representative in the area. ACS has opted to end their operations and KROHNE appreciates their support and efforts while serving our mutual customers in the region.

About Branom:

Since 1947, Branom Instrument Co. has been providing customers with best-in-class process instrumentation for control and monitoring of flow, gas and liquid analytics, level, pressure, temperature, and automation. Learn more about Branom at www.branom.com

12/22/21, 08:49 AM | Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Energy Topics News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries

Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries

Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries for renewable energy storage are manufactured in the USA by Concorde Battery Corporation and are built to the same demanding standards crucial to supporting the aircraft industry. To facilitate maximum conductivity & charge acceptance Sun Xtender® batteries are constructed with copper alloy corrosion free terminals & robust intercell connections. Endurance and optimal float life are achieved through plates thicker than the industry standard. Sun Xtender® Batteries' AGM maintenance free design is an ideal solution for off grid and grid tied systems.
More Products
Feature Your Product