Natural Power reaches 100 GW milestone in North America
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has now delivered technical advisory services on more than 100GW of renewable energy projects in North America.
From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond.
As of January 2022, Natural Power's US team has worked on:
• 82 GW of onshore wind across 547 unique projects, including 50 repower projects
• 13 GW of solar PV across 971 unique projects
• 805 MW of energy storage across 11 unique projects
• 4 GW of offshore wind across 9 unique projects
• And more than 3 MW of wave and tidal across 6 unique projects
Jim Adams, President of Natural Power in North America said: "this important milestone for Natural Power in North America is a reflection of the renewable energy industry's sustained growth as well as our increasing market share as a trusted top tier provider of independent engineer and technical advisory services."
Natural Power completed its largest year to date in 2021, with involvement in many high profile transactions including support of Apollo Funds' $824 million investment into a portfolio of NextEra Energy Partners' projects as well as a full-scope independent engineer review of the 640 MWh Garland and Tranquillity battery storage retrofit projects in California. Corporate growth included six new appointments across project management, energy analysis and engineering roles, including Lynn Appollis-Laurent who was appointed as Principal Engineer for Energy Storage and Meghan Reha who was appointed as Principal Engineer for Wind Turbine Technology.
