Without any evidence to prove PVinsights reporting solar prices against the Taiwan Fair Trade Law, released in the meeting notes of the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) Decision of the 1451st Commissioners' Meeting, the Taiwan FTC concluded that PVinsights no violation of Article 25 of the Taiwan Fair Trade Law.

Without any evidence to prove PVinsights against the Taiwan Fair Trade Law, released in the meeting notes of the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) The decision of the 1451st Commissioners' Meeting, the Taiwan FTC made the conclusions is as follow:



More Headlines Articles

1. The Taiwan FTC concluded that the practice of PVinsights didn't mean to deceive, mislead or conceal the fraud information to cause others to engage in transactions with PVinsights.2. The Taiwan FTC said that the solar cell market prices announced by PVinsights had no impact on the actual closing prices between the buyers and sellers of solar cells.3. The Taiwan FTC found it impossible to conclude that the prices announced on the website of PVinsights could mislead buyers and sellers to make wrong transaction decisions and end up affecting trading orders on the market and causing harm to market competition.4. The Taiwan FTC found it difficult to conclude that PVinsights had violated Article 25 of the Taiwan Fair Trade Law.The weblink of the official document from APEC Chinese Taipei is as follow:https://www.apeccp.org.tw/htdocs/doc/Taipei/Case/dec2019/1409-108-3-case15.pdf