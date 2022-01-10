PVinsights Reporting Solar Prices Proved by The Taiwan Fair Trade Commission No Violation of the Taiwan Fair Trade Law

Visit http://pvinsights.com/indexUS.php for further information

Without any evidence to prove PVinsights reporting solar prices against the Taiwan Fair Trade Law, released in the meeting notes of the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) Decision of the 1451st Commissioners' Meeting, the Taiwan FTC concluded that PVinsights no violation of Article 25 of the Taiwan Fair Trade Law.

01/10/22, 05:12 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics | PVinsights.com

Without any evidence to prove PVinsights against the Taiwan Fair Trade Law, released in the meeting notes of the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) The decision of the 1451st Commissioners' Meeting, the Taiwan FTC made the conclusions is as follow:

1. The Taiwan FTC concluded that the practice of PVinsights didn't mean to deceive, mislead or conceal the fraud information to cause others to engage in transactions with PVinsights.
2. The Taiwan FTC said that the solar cell market prices announced by PVinsights had no impact on the actual closing prices between the buyers and sellers of solar cells.
3. The Taiwan FTC found it impossible to conclude that the prices announced on the website of PVinsights could mislead buyers and sellers to make wrong transaction decisions and end up affecting trading orders on the market and causing harm to market competition.
4. The Taiwan FTC found it difficult to conclude that PVinsights had violated Article 25 of the Taiwan Fair Trade Law.

The weblink of the official document from APEC Chinese Taipei is as follow:
https://www.apeccp.org.tw/htdocs/doc/Taipei/Case/dec2019/1409-108-3-case15.pdf

01/10/22, 05:12 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics | PVinsights.com
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SIBA Fuses - world leader in innovation of Fuses for PV Semiconductor Protection

SIBA Fuses - world leader in innovation of Fuses for PV Semiconductor Protection

SIBA Fuses: your trusted source for all your circuit protection applications, from solar power to wind power. We are the world leaders in these applications and the most trusted name for your circuit protection needs. We have been working for over 70 years in semiconductor fuses, including ULTRA RAPID®, medium, and high voltage, standard European, miniatures, electronic fuses, and a wide range of DC rated fuses (24 VDC - 5000 VDC) for all types applications. We work with medium and high voltage fuses for protection of transformers, including submersibles, motors, medium and high voltage switchgear, compact substations, cable feeders, and high voltage capacitor circuits. New: Full line of PV UL Listed fuses and fuse holders. Contact us today for more information on our products and services.
More Products
Feature Your Product