Solaria® PowerXT® Panels, Deployed by Cazeault Solar, to be Featured on PBS’s ‘This Old House’, during January 13th, 2022 Episode

FREMONT, CA, JAN. 11, 2022 - Solaria® PowerXT® 400W panels, deployed by Cazeault Solar Home of Gloucester, Massachusetts, will be featured in the upcoming January 13th ‘Sunshine Power' episode of PBS' revered broadcast ‘This Old House'. Working with Cazeault, the ‘This Old House' team incorporated Solaria's beautiful, high-powered solar panels to outfit an addition to a Concord Country Cape house with state-of-the-art clean energy technologies. The 8kW Solaria PowerXT system, comprised of 20 panels, will generate 10,088 kWhof clean electricity annually. This solar array, paired with battery energy storage and EV charging stations, has transformed this classic 19th Century classic Cape into a green energy beacon for the 22nd Century.



"The owners of this dwelling wanted solar; however, they preferred that the panels not detract from the home's curb appeal," said Cazeault's co-owner Tim Sanborn. "I selected Solaria PowerXT panels because they're high efficiency, all black and very attractive. Integrated with battery backup, this home is now equipped with state-of-the-art energy features that will save the owners money on their utility bills.""Savvy homeowners select Solaria solar panels because they're visually appealing and provide excellent performance. Solaria is proud to provide our customers with the most powerful and reliable solar panels on the market," said Tony Alvarez, CEO of Solaria.This Old House airs Thursdays at 8pm ET on PBS. To see when episode #4314 (‘Sunshine Power') will air in your area, please visit the following URL and enter your zip code: thisoldhouse.com/tvschedule. Full episodes are also available online the Sunday night after each episode's original airdate at: http://thisoldhouse.com/watchtoh. Recent episodes may also be seen on: PBS.org, PBS digital apps, The Roku Channel, and our This Old House app. This Old House is on social media at: @ThisOldHouse; January 2022 episodes' hashtags are: #TOHTV and #TOHConcordCape.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a US-based solar PV technology and systems company with a 20-year history in solar power innovation and product development. Solaria is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by delivering state-of-the-art engineering and automation to provide superior field performance and unrivaled aesthetics. Solaria is headquartered in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.comAbout Cazeault Solar & HomeCazeault Solar & Home has proudly served the North Shore area with quality roofing and solar service since 1927. The company has an established a reputation in the community for excellent customer service and unparalleled workmanship. Cazeault's commitment to the residents of North Shore is to provide the absolute best protection for their families and property by giving their buildings high-quality roofing and sustainable solar energy solutions. www.cazeaultsolarhome.com/ ;https://www.thisoldhouse.com/the-concord-country-capeContact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com + 1 415 235-8758