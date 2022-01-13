HONEYWELL TO PROVIDE INTEGRATED CONTROL AND SAFETY SYSTEM SOLUTION FOR SPAIN’S FIRST ADVANCED BIOFUELS PRODUCTION PLANT

HOUSTON, January 13, 2021 -- Honeywell today announced that it has been selected by Repsol to supply an integrated control and safety system (ICSS) for the first advanced biofuels production plant to be built in Spain. The new facility will employ a variety of distributed control systems (DCS), emergency shutdown (ESD), fire and gas (F&G) and human-machine interface (HMI) solutions from Honeywell to achieve efficient, sustainable and low-emission operations.



A U.S refinery using Honeywell's integrated control and safety solutions to optimize performance.Last year, Repsol announced its strategy to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050 and recently announced more ambitious targets that will accelerate its transformation. The company's biofuels plant located at its Cartagena, Spain refinery will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 tons of hydrobiodiesel, biojet fuel, bionaphtha and biopropane. The plant will also produce advanced biofuels from recycled raw materials to be used in road transportation and aviation. These advanced biofuels will facilitate the reduction of CO2 emissions by 900,000 tons per year."With this initiative, we at Repsol are decisively promoting a new technological route that will be key in our path towards carbon neutrality. This initiative will be incorporated into projects we‘ve already implemented in energy efficiency, low-emissions electricity generation, green hydrogen, circular economy, synthetic fuels, CO2 capture, use, and storage and much more," stated Josu Jon Imaz, Repsol CEO."We are committed to assisting renewable energy producers with key initiatives aimed at achieving a better environment and more sustainable world," said Ujjwal Kumar, President and CEO, Honeywell Process Solutions. "Honeywell helps customers meet their automation and asset lifecycle objectives, providing a solid solution for each new project that will easily integrate with the existing installed base and expand capabilities to optimize overall performance."Honeywell's ICSS solution will include the Enhanced High-Performance Process Manager (EHPM), a process-connected device on the Enhanced Universal Control Network (EUCN) providing regulatory control and sequence operations; Safety Manager SC, a modular, fault-tolerant safety system integrating all safety processes, including F&G and ESD functions; and Experion® Orion Console, an advanced HMI console enabling faster operator response, reduced fatigue, and increased situational awareness. Honeywell will also provide engineering, design, configuration, testing, installation and start-up services on the project.To learn more about our solutions for the oil & gas industry, please click here.About RepsolRepsol is a global multi-energy company that is leading the energy transition with its ambition of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. Present throughout the energy value chain, the company employs 24,000 people worldwide and distributes its products in nearly 100 countries to around 24 million customers.Repsol produces an average of 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and boasts one of Europe's most efficient refining systems. The company is transforming its seven industrial complexes in Spain, Portugal, and Peru into multi-energy hubs through state-of-the-art projects that will reduce their carbon footprint. Its customer-focused product and services portfolio is capable of meeting all consumer needs, whether at home or on the move. It leads the development of sustainable mobility solutions with increasingly efficient fuels, sustainable biofuels, Autogas, natural gas for vehicles, and electric vehicle charging solutions.To achieve zero net emissions by 2050, Repsol is deploying an integrated model of decarbonization technologies based on enhanced efficiency, increased low-emissions power generation capacity, production of low-carbon fuels, development of new customer solutions, the circular economy, and by driving breakthrough projects to reduce the industry's carbon footprint.About Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT)Honeywell PMT develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials and industrial software that are transforming industries around the world. PMT's Advanced Materials businesses manufacture a wide variety of high-performance products including environmentally preferable materials used for the production of refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, pharmaceutical packaging, fine chemicals, additives and high strength-fiber for military, law enforcement and industrial use. Technologies developed by Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading provider in the oil and gas sector, form the foundation for most of the world's refiners, efficiently producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and renewable fuels. Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneering provider of automation control, safety systems, field instrumentation, fuel delivery and burners, connected plant offerings, cybersecurity, tissue and packaging materials control systems, connected utility and metering solutions, and services for a wide range of industries.About HoneywellHoneywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.