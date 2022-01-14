Dynapower Launches New Brand Identity with Expanded Clean Energy Offerings and Sustainability Commitment

Dynapower, a global leader in power conversion and energy storage solutions, has announced a robust new commitment to a clean energy future, backed by innovative technologies, new corporate branding and extended sustainability practices.



This commitment builds upon Dynapower's rapidly expanding presence in the clean energy field and includes the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions across their operations by 2035 or sooner.Dynapower's advanced power conversion and energy solutions are being deployed globally in support of their mission of powering a cleaner planet by accelerating the transition to renewable energy, enabling the aggressive expansion of electrified transportation and facilitating the production of carbon-free green hydrogen."As the power and energy landscape of the world rapidly evolves, the push toward clean energy is mission-critical," said Adam M. Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of Dynapower. "From our daily operations to product innovation, we're connecting power to purpose by progressing the urgent transformation to a cleaner world in order to ensure the health and sustainability of our planet."To meet their sustainability goal, Dynapower will increase usage of solar and wind energy to power operations, adopt travel practices that reduce their carbon footprint, expand remote work options, enhance product designs to minimize environmental impacts, commit to working with suppliers that engage in sustainable business practices and develop a company-wide sustainability awareness program.Shane Williams, Director of Quality & Regulatory Compliance at Dynapower, underscores the work ahead: "Our net zero commitment is an incredible endeavor that will only be realized if everyone is behind it. We have achieved much already, but there is more work to be done. To keep us focused and hold ourselves accountable, we have joined the Green Business Bureau, where folks can stay up to date with our commitment through this GBB dashboard that tracks all of our progress."To support the company's clean energy commitment, Dynapower has launched a bold new brand identity, along with a new, expanded website. To experience the new brand and learn more about Dynapower's commitment to a clean energy future, visit dynapower.com.###About DynapowerSince 1963, Dynapower has provided power electronics solutions, along with an array of aftermarket services focused on continuous reliability and efficiency to an ever-expanding global customer base. They are a trusted leader in all types of power conversion equipment including high power rectifiers, inverters, DC/DC converters, integrated battery energy storage systems and transformers for use in hydrogen, e-mobility, energy storage, industrial, mining, defense and research applications. With headquarters and a 150,000 square-foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility in South Burlington, VT, Dynapower is collaborating with its partners and clients to shift the way our world uses power and advance our resilient, clean energy future. For more information, visit dynapower.com.