Soltec supplies to 610-MW projects in Peru and Colombia

Murcia, 17 January 2022.- Soltec has signed two contracts for the supply of solar trackers to a project in Peru and another in Colombia, for a total power output of 610 MW. Supply activities for these projects, to be equipped with Soltec's SF7 bifacial trackers, will start in early 2022.



In addition to supplying trackers, Soltec will also provide specific plant construction services. Soltec is not only a renowned solar tracker manufacturer and installer, but also a highly experienced company in the delivery of plant construction and O&M services.Raúl Morales, Soltec's CEO, said that: "For us it is very important to further consolidate our position in the Latin American market, ensuring our solar trackers continue to be installed and maximize the power output of plants where they are installed".These projects will be equipped with Soltec's state-of-the-art technology: SF7 Bifacial Trackers, created by Soltec to maximize bifacial module power generation. SF7 trackers yield up to 2.1% more energy than 1-in-portrait trackers and are known for optimized terrain adaptability compared to competitors.In October, Powertis, company belonging to Soltec Power Holdings and specializing in photovoltaic solar projects, was awarded 100 MW in the renewable energy auction held on October and organized by the Colombian Department of Mining and Energies.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading company specialized in integrated photovoltaic solar energy solutions, focusing on solar tracking systems and strongly committed to innovation.Soltec Power Holdings, with headquarters in Murcia (Spain), was created in 2004 and operates in a variety of world areas, with a strong presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,200 people. Ever since its creation, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 10.2 GW of installed capacity in the nine months of 2021. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28, 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.