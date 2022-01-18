Leclanche’s Breakthrough LeBlock Energy Storage System Makes Its North American Debut at ESNA Conference and Expo in Long Beach, Calif.

LONG BEACH, Calif. and YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 10th January 2022 - LeBlockTM, the breakthrough energy storage solution introduced by Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) in mid-2021, makes its North American debut at the upcoming Energy Storage North America (ENSA) conference and expo, from January 13 to 15, in booth 751.



The innovative energy storage solution, a finalist in the ees AWARD 2021 competition in Munich, is a fully modular and scalable building block concept designed for microgrid and EV fast-charging applications. LeBlock reduces the total cost of ownership, as well as its own environmental footprint, through simplified logistics and installation, possible reconfiguration and easy return for recycling at the end of its life cycle.LeBlock Units Ship with Batteries Pre-installed and Interconnected as 20-foot ISO ContainersThe LeBlock energy storage system consists of five-foot-wide BatteryBlock and CombiBlock units that can be easily combined through plug-and-play connections. Each system ships from the factory to job sites with fully pre-installed and configured battery racks with up to 745 kWh of lithium-ion batteries - including a temperature management and standard fire protection system. Because the blocks are shipped with batteries installed and cables and connectors pre-installed, no site-specific wiring is required. Each four blocks, when interconnected, are transformed into a 20-foot ISO-certified container allowing it to be easily transported by rail, ship or truck. There is no packaging waste or need for additional transport containers. The simplified logistics also open up the possibility of a temporary "Storage-as-a-Service" offer as needed.LeBlock is designed with the highest demands of safety at both a system level as well as for its operators. Its partitioned architecture mitigates against potential fire risk and the system is equipped with several state-of-the-art features to ensure the highest level of safety including fire resistant construction, emergency stop function, fire detection and suppression system, isolation monitoring and deflagration panel. Additional specifications and a video are available online at https://www.leclanche.com/leblock/.In addition to the company's show booth, Leclanché Stationary Solutions Vice President of Engineering Viorel Moga, will present an overview of LeBlock and its many innovations on the Energy Storage Stage on Thursday, Jan. 13 starting at 12:30 pm. For more information, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com.LeBlock is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.About LeclanchéHeadquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9