Markley Group Data Center Enters Community Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Borrego Advised by Atlas Retail Energy

Markley Group, a premier provider of mission-critical data center facilities, cloud computing, and network services, today announced it has entered a community solar power purchase agreement (PPA) advised by Atlas Retail Energy, with Borrego, a leading developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the United States. Through this PPA, Markley will purchase half of the power from 80 megawatts (MW) of community solar projects in the Eversource utility territory Borrego developed. The agreement highlights Markley's commitment to prioritizing green initiatives and renewable energy projects.



"As with most forms of technology and infrastructure, data centers must constantly evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of enterprises, and equally important, the environment," said Jeffrey Flanagan, Executive Vice President, Markley Group. "At Markley, we are continuously evaluating how we can minimize our impact on the environment to better serve our customers. Partnering with Borrego allows us to offset our electricity use from 10 solar projects and further support the development of solar energy in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."The agreement is part of the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, which is designed to create a long-term sustainable solar incentive program that promotes cost-effective solar development in the Commonwealth."Data centers are large energy users but don't often have space on-site for a large enough solar system to offset their use. Markley's ability to reduce their energy costs and enhance their sustainability efforts through community solar is a relatively novel approach," said Jared Connell, Borrego vice president of development, New England. "These projects will help accelerate the growth of solar energy in Massachusetts, while also demonstrating the value of renewables to the tech sector in creative ways.""Though finding options to procure clean energy can initially seem confusing or costly, examples such as Markley's may help other businesses understand how to go about optimizing their energy planning with sustainable solutions," said Steve Roberson, President, Atlas Retail Energy (ARE), Markley's energy advisory firm since 2016."Given the size of Markley's energy needs, there was a high level of complexity involved in identifying a solution in the marketplace that aligned with their corporate objectives and future growth mandates," added Roberson. "ARE's deep relationships within the renewable space allowed this project to come together in a seamless manner. We are extremely pleased to bring New England's premier data center with a proven market-leader, Borrego, to consummate this investment in solar initiatives in the Commonwealth."About Atlas Retail EnergyAtlas Retail Energy is a Boston-based advisor providing commercial and industrial clients customized energy solutions and renewable alternatives in deregulated U.S. markets. As a fully integrated boutique firm, Atlas leverages wholesale market intelligence to create and implement customized solutions for end-users of energy and provides users complete transparency into wholesale energy markets. For more information, contact us.About Markley GroupMarkley Group is a premier provider of mission-critical data center facilities and cloud computing services. The company is trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, major global consumer brands, and the world's most cutting-edge research firms to deliver high availability, consistent performance, and unparalleled client service. To learn more about Markley, please visit www.markleygroup.com.About BorregoBorrego, a leading developer, EPC, and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the United States. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built and maintains throughout the United States. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit www.borregoenergy.com.