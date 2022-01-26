Arevon and Rosendin Complete Townsite Solar + Storage Project in Boulder City, Nevada

Arevon, a leading renewable energy company, and Rosendin, the largest employee-owned electrical contractor and one of the fastest-growing renewable energy groups in the country announce the completion of Townsite Solar + Storage in Boulder City, Nevada. Offtakers and local politicians helped local IBEW electrical workers and company representatives celebrate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting and media tour on January 11, 2022.



The new Townsite Solar + Storage facility features an innovative solar system and Tesla battery energy storage system (BESS). The new facility, located 20 miles south of Las Vegas, will generate more than 500,000 MWh per year of renewable energy, enough to power 60,000 homes annually, and will serve two local municipalities and an electric cooperative, avoiding 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually."Arevon is grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to complete Townsite Solar + Storage and we are thrilled that the local community can now benefit from this new clean energy source," said Justin Johnson, chief operating officer of Arevon. "The infrastructure required to provide electricity to our homes and businesses reflects one of the largest labor and capital investments in human history. Transitioning to renewables is a similarly massive undertaking. We applaud Nevada's efforts to boost clean energy and develop new opportunities for companies focused on building a brighter future.""At Rosendin, we value strong relationships with trade partners like Arevon and the IBEW. We wish to thank every individual craft worker for their hard work and dedication in completing Nevada's newest solar energy and battery storage system," said David Lincoln, Rosendin's Renewable Energy Group SVP. "The federal government's support to drive Zero-Carbon Energy production by 2035 will significantly accelerate opportunities for innovation and future collaborations across the country."The 1,053-acre Townsite Solar + Storage incorporates 528,084 First Solar's Series 6™ photovoltaic (PV) modules for a nameplate capacity of 232 MW DC/180 MW AC. It also has a 90 MWac energy storage facility that uses Tesla Megapack. Power generated on-site will be distributed underground to a 230kV substation and then via overhead generation tie-line to the Mead Substation just outside Boulder City.Since the Townsite project began construction in November 2020, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm visited it and was featured in a video produced by the Office of the White House. The project also provided hundreds of clean energy union jobs for craft workers with IBEW Local 357, which was critical to the success of this clean energy project by providing a stable and reliable workforce.About Arevon:Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company with roots as one of the largest renewable asset managers in the United States. Arevon's financial prowess and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of clean energy assets across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to provide commercial, financial, performance asset management, and construction services to nearly 10 GWac of renewable energy assets delivering clean energy to utilities and corporations. For more information, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com