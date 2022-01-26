Ocean Grazer solves the world’s energy storage problem

At CES 2022, Ocean Grazer launches their CES Innovation



Award winning solution Ocean Battery. With this system the Dutch Water Engineerswill fundamentally change the sustainable energy landscape. No one has resolvedthe global energy storage problem in a scalable, reliable, and affordable the way -up till now! Ocean Grazer offers a brilliant yet simple solution, based on existingtechnology, enhancing marine life along the way. Introducing: the Dutch engineerswho solved one of the biggest hurdles towards a sustainable future.The Ocean Battery is an energy storage solution for offshore wind farms installed at theseabed at the source of power generation. It provides utilities storage capacity that is infinitlyscalable to Giga Watt hours scale. It is efficient, has low maintenance costs and is designedwith a sustainable planet in mind and enhances marine life.High tech without rocket scienceThe Ocean Battery is the iPhone van de e-industrie: it is based on smart integration of provenhigh-tech solutions. The production of the Ocean Battery does not require any rocket scienceand the production can be scaled up today.Intermittent power productionThe transition towards renewable power generation is huge challenge. Power productionsoon will be dictated by the weather conditions and no longer will be available on demand.Peaks in renewable power production is resulting already in negative energy prices andpotentially even blackouts. To ensure that the lights remain on large scale energy buffering isessential. The fast-growing offshore wind power production results in an exponential demandfor large scale energy storage that soon exceeds 200 B$. Ocean Grazer steps into thisopportunity and delivers the solution the utility market is already waiting for a long time.Great opportunityThe Ocean Battery is a Breakthrough solution based on proprietary Key Enabling Technologyto solve the huge challenge of Balancing Supply & Demand for the global e-Power industry.The patented technology transforms this huge challenge into an unrivalled businessopportunity. At the same time Ocean Battery resolves a societal challenge to provide accessto renewable power generation without destabilizing the power grid and meet our climategoals. The Dutch Water engineers resolved this problem in a brilliant yet simple way with atremendous amount of creativity, innovation power and Dutch entrepreneurship.Worthy investmentsOne of the key success factors is that the Ocean Battery significantly reduces the CapEX ofoffshore power generation with a ROI of 8 - 10 years resulting in a very attractive NPV of suchprojects. The major offshore wind developers already have shown interest to partner up withOcean Grazer and jointly develop offshore wind projects.Meet Ocean GrazerDuring CES Ocean Grazer welcomes utilities, investors and offshore wind developers to takeour unique concept to the next level and jointly accelerate the energy transition. The timingcould not be better: the harbor in 2022 showed that the system meets if specifications and isvery efficient. The first commercial demonstrators are currently under development wherethe ocean battery will stabilize the power system and provides blackstart power whenever ablackout occurs.Growth PotentialThe average development time of an offshore wind farm takes about 5 to 10 years. Withoutthe implementation of an Ocean Battery, they will be dated before they are connected to thepower grid. Scaling-up the offshore wind power generation from 60 GW today towards 1200GW in 2050 is a huge challenge for the utility industry. The "Ocean Battery" transforms thesechallenges into opportunities. The angel investor has the shares their visionary andinnovative mindset and welcomes the ambition of this startup. The market is ready for such abreakthrough as the Ocean Battery and so are the engineers.About Ocean GrazerOcean Grazer is a spin-off of the University of Groningen, The Netherlands. These DutchWater Engineers have solved the global energy storage problem and currently develop thefirst commercial demonstrator. The startup with unicorn potential is the only company thatprovides a reliable, affordable and eco-friendly energy storage system that provides a flexibleand modular solution for offshore and inshore energy storage at Giga Watt hour scale.Working principleOcean Battery is based on hydro dam technology that can be deployed at the source ofpower generation. Excess wind power is routed towards the Ocean Battery that pumps waterfrom its underground reservoirs into the flexible bladders installed at the seabed. Wheneverthere is a demand for power water is routed through hydro turbines to generate electricityback into the underground reservoirs.