Natural Power appoints Head of Advisory and Analytics in North America

Chris, who is Oxford University-educated and has a PhD, joins from UL Renewables. He is an experienced, senior-level advisor whose professional career spans three decades in the renewables and environment sectors with a strong focus on wind energy where he has held various senior roles in both North America and the UK.



On joining the team, Chris said: "I joined Natural Power for two simple, compelling reasons: it has such a strong, vibrant team who are passionate about how their work can help facilitate the energy transition, and it is poised for significant growth throughout the next few years. I'm really excited to have the opportunity to help realize the potential of Natural Power's Advisory and Analytics team."Jim Adams, Natural Power's President of North American operations, said: "We're delighted that Chris has joined us. His industry expertise and in-depth technical knowledge undoubtedly add strength and breadth to our team as we continue to grow our portfolio throughout the US and beyond."We recently reached a major milestone, having delivered technical advisory services on more than 100GW of renewable energy projects in North America. As the industry as a whole continues to grow, it's an exciting time for renewables and we'll continue to expand our team as we support the journey to net zero."2021 was Natural Power's biggest year to date and saw the business make a number of key hires across project management, energy analysis and engineering roles including Meghan Reha who was appointed as Principal Engineer for Wind Turbine Technology, and Lynn Appollis-Laurent who was appointed as Principal Engineer for Energy Storage.From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, Natural Power supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, and has been involved in many high profile transactions recently including Apollo Funds' $824 million investment into a portfolio of NextEra Energy Partners' projects as well as a full-scope independent engineer review of the 640 MWh Garland and Tranquillity battery storage retrofit projects in California.